Reliable Energy Partners Expands its Presence Through the Strategic Acquisition of Nashville Propane Exchange

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable Energy Partners ("Reliable"), a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Nashville Propane Exchange ("NPE").

Based in La Vergne, TN, NPE is a leading propane distributor, specializing in forklift cylinder exchange services for a diverse base of commercial and industrial customers. With this acquisition, Reliable further expands its footprint and builds on its strategy of pursuing growth in high-potential MSAs across the Northeast, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

"Nashville Propane Exchange has earned the trust of both blue-chip companies and local businesses throughout the Nashville market. We are proud to welcome NPE into the Reliable family as we advance our mission to build a best-in-class propane distribution platform serving residential and commercial customers. The dedication and customer-centric approach of NPE's employees aligns perfectly with our vision, and we're excited to have them on board," said Sean Daugherty, CEO of Reliable.

"As part of our strategic planning, we identified a number of high-potential markets and Nashville is a perfect fit," said Michael Khutorsky, Senior Managing Director at Soundcore. We see significant growth potential, including expanding into residential propane services, which will be complemented by executing on a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities."

Reliable's growth strategy combines organic expansion with selective acquisitions to create a premier, multi-regional propane distribution platform. The company is committed to supporting its operating partners with capital, resources, and operational expertise while preserving the brand, reputation, high-touch customer service and community focus that customers value most.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 108 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Soundcore is actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Danny New regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including Reliable Energy Partners.

Danny New

Deal Origination

[email protected]

(212) 812-1198

About Reliable Energy Partners

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Reliable Energy Partners is a dedicated partner in delivering superior energy solutions that meet the needs of a diverse customer base. Reliable strives to make a significant impact on the industry and the communities it serves by connecting customers with a safe, affordable, and sustainable fuel option. Reliable is dedicated to creating strategic partnerships with propane business owners and attracting new customers through organic growth opportunities. Reliable Energy Partners was founded in 2025 and is wholly owned by Soundcore Capital Partners.

http://www.reliable-ep.com.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212)-812-1432

