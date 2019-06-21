Reliance Global Group Inc. Announces Corporate Updates

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today provided business updates.

As we have previously announced we are in the process of completing our audits so that we can become SEC reporting and take RELI to the next phase. Out of transparency for our shareholders, we will be releasing the audits as they are complete. To date, our 2017 RELI consolidated audit has been completed and will be posted on the OTC website. Additionally, we will also be posting portions of the independent third-party Due Diligence Reports for the two agencies recently acquired by RELI's affiliate, Reliance Global Holdings, LLC. The two agencies, Fortman Insurance Services and Southwestern Montana Insurance Center, will be transferred into RELI prior to the completion of the RELI audits. Kindly note that we recently changed our fiscal yearend, to December 31.

You can find the information for our completed audits and relevant portions of the independent Due Diligence Reports on the OTC Markets website. Portions of the Due Diligence Report contain proprietary information and are not included.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. RELI is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Reliance Global Group, Inc.