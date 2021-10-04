Religions for Peace World Council Announces New Pledge of Solidarity

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Religions for Peace World Council , composed of roughly 60 top leaders from diverse religious institutions and faith communities, released a joint statement this morning expressing interfaith solidarity against violence, climate change, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The human family faces numerous crises, from extremists who perversely justify gender-based and political violence on religious grounds; to unsustainable economic practices that threaten the environment and public health; to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has exacerbated global inequities," said Dr. Azza Karam , Secretary-General of Religions for Peace. "Never has there been a more urgent need for interfaith cooperation to serve the common good of humanity. That's why we've released this new statement of solidarity."

The World Council Statement on Faith and Diplomacy kicks off a four-day conference of more than 600 religious, government, and civil society leaders from across the world in Lindau, Germany. The statement sets the tone for a week of growing interfaith partnerships and forging actionable strategies against the many difficult challenges facing our world today.

The conference is hosted by Religions for Peace , the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition. Religions for Peace has worked as an accredited partner of the United Nations for over 50 years, has helped the U.N. Security Council to foster interfaith coexistence, and advised the White House on religious freedom issues.

"We stand united against existential threats to our common humanity," announced Dr. Karam. "And we look forward to working with governments, NGOs, multilateral groups, and religious leaders across the world to build a better tomorrow."

The "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue" began on Monday, October 4th, but it is not too late to participate in upcoming sessions.

To see the lineup of sessions and speakers and to watch the live streamed events, please visit gid2021.ringforpeace.org/ . Members of the media may register here for press talks on October 7th.

About Religions for Peace

Religions for Peace is the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition with national member associations, called "Inter-religious Councils" (IRCs) in nearly 100 countries. Since 1973, Religions for Peace has been accredited as a non-governmental organization with the United Nations and is particularly engaged in the areas of transforming conflict, promoting just and harmonious societies, fostering sustainable human development, protecting the earth and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.rfp.org .

