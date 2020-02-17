ReloQuest Inc. Shortlisted for Best Corporate Accommodation Booking Channel, by ShortTermRentalz

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb.17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc. receives shortlisting from ShortTermRentalz for the Best Corporate Accommodation Booking Channel.

The Shortyz Awards inaugural will take place on 11th March in Central London, the evening prior to the Short Stay Show. The Shortyz brings leaders together to recognize individual and company best practice and achievement-to help drive the sector forward.

The Best Short Term Accommodation Booking Channel category was open to agents and specialist booking platforms offering short term rental units to business travelers.

Anyone can now vote on the Shortyz event website here , where you can vote in each category just by clicking on the red 'Vote Now' button below each category title.

For the inaugural Shortyz Awards hosted by International Hospitality Media [IHM], guests will attend a boat party with Bateaux London on the River Thames. The event kicks off at Embankment Pier at 6pm.

Only ReloQuest provides access to the largest Marketplace of Verified Suppliers. Both travel management companies and relocation professionals can better serve travelers/employees via instant availability to locally managed suppliers in over 90 countries, representing millions of accommodations. For information on award-wining ReloQuest contact Jeff Mahoney, at Jmahoney@reloquest.com, or Jgiordano@reloquest.com.

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is a business travel solution developed for companies and employees to search, compare, and book corporate apartments and hotels around the world. ReloQuest compares global accommodations based on individual needs. The technology simplifies the process of sourcing temporary accommodations while supplying: rapid implementation, transparency, real-time data, substantial cost reduction, direct communication, reported 80% efficiency increases, and 24-7 live support. The new B2E Direct Connect feature was created for employees to support teamwork, compliance and accuracy. Dedicated to solving travel and relocation challenges, ReloQuest serves today's global workforce and the companies that employ them.

Media Contact: Jeana Giordano

Jgiordano@reloquest.com

SOURCE ReloQuest, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.reloquest.com/

