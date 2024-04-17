Reltime strengthens African business with a Joint Venture and signs first customer - C32PEX

OSLO, Norway and EBÈNE, Mauritius, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C32pex is a leading Africa-based alternate banking platform serving customers across 19 countries and targeting the billion-plus unbanked and underbanked population in emerging markets. Reltime has built an award-winning white label Web3 Financial Services platform with wide-ranging services, such as mobile wallet, payments, lending, loyalty and rewards, and more.



Given a growing demand for blockchain-powered transparent, secure and cost-effective financial services. C32pex has selected Reltime's Web3 platform to offer innovative financial solutions in Africa and beyond. Both parties have already scoped use cases and plan to launch pilots during Q2-Q3 2024. To further deepen their collaboration, both parties have also established "Reltime Africa Ltd.", a joint venture company headquartered in Mauritius where C32pex owns 51% stake.

C32pex Holdings is a global leader in driving financial inclusion and innovation. With a portfolio of cutting-edge technologies including PEX Fintech, BrilliantTS Africa - Fuze Payment Cards, Kaizen Venture Studio, C32 Cross Over Neo Bank, PEX (Most reputed Africa 3rd party payments processor), and now Reltime Africa, C32pex is at the forefront of revolutionizing the financial industry. PEX Fintech, a pioneer in blockchain payments, tokenization, open banking, Web3 e-commerce, and payments, is revolutionizing the financial industry. Through its evaluation of Realtime's platform capabilities, PEX Fintech has identified exciting opportunities for innovations and services.

In collaboration with Reltime Africa and Democracy X (Web3 platform), C32pex aims to go live with its Africa Web 3 & AI enabled digital banking platform in August 2024. By leveraging their technological strengths and existing business relationships, PEX Fintech, Realtime Africa and other partners aim to launch C32 Digital Banking across select 9 African countries, as well as in the UAE, Oman, India, Sri Lanka, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Netherlands.

Reltime CEO Marlene Julo said, "We are delighted to have C32pex as a customer and strategic partner in our fast-expanding ecosystem. Over many months, our teams have discussed and outlined detailed use cases and go-to-market approach, starting with the first pilots in coming months. Given the massive growth opportunities that the unbanked and underbanked population represent, we are really looking forward to working with the C32 team."



Commenting on this development, Prabhu Moorthy, Co-Founder & Chief Business Architect of C32Pex Fintech, added, "With over 10 years of experience in Africa, we are now expanding our business in Europe and other markets. Integrating Web3 capabilities in future financial and digital services will add to technology excellence and bring immense value to our business and retail customers. Reltime has built an impressive suit of financial and digital applications on their own Layer-1 chain and we look forward to a winning partnership ahead.

PEX Fintech Ltd, or C32PEX, is a leading provider of white-label solutions for mobile transaction services, digital onboarding, Instant multi-fuze card issuance, and open digital payment wallet solutions. PEX solutions enable Service Providers to easily and quickly deploy innovative mobile transaction services based on the latest technologies (NFC, HCE, tokenisation, QR Code, software and hardware security. For Afro-Asian banks, non-banks, and telco partners, C32Pex' fintech offers a complete end-end turnkey financial innovation and digital transformation platform that connects with everything and everywhere.

Reltime is revolutionising the financial and digital services industry with its advanced Web3 platform. Reltime has developed its own Layer-1 Proof of Authority Blockchain with zero transaction and gas fees. The platform includes a range of applications such as non-custodian wallets, SuperApp, loyalty programs, payment solutions, lending services, QR codes, CBDCs and digital fiats, and utility tokens. Additionally, the Reltime platform provides customer administration features like eKYC, identity management, SLA, and reporting. By incorporating a decentralised identity, Reltime drives the next generation of digitisation in supply chain management, tokenisation, asset ownership, and global trade.

