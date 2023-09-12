Relu® reaches medical quality standards with ISO13485 certification

LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relu, an OEM software provider in the dental industry, obtains ISO13485 certification from EU Notified Body Kiwa Dare. ISO13485 is the global quality standard for medical device companies.

Relu® reaches medical quality standards with ISO13485 certification (PRNewsfoto/Relu)
Relu provides enterprise-grade AI for workflow automation in dental treatment software. They partner closely with leading dental software companies to make their software more valuable and user-friendly with AI. This ISO13485 certification will further increase the quality of Relu's product, besides reducing the regulatory work of their partners when integrating AI in their medical device software. Relu takes this step to bring better AI innovation to both the dentist and the patient.

"This certification demonstrates our commitment to international quality and regulatory standards. Relu wants to build AI that people can trust." says Holger Willems, Co-Founder & CEO at Relu.

"We've achieved ISO13485, underscoring our commitment to quality and safety. This certification reassures our global partners of our dedication to innovative AI solutions for implantology and orthodontics. It's a clear mark of trust for all involved." says Bindu Saran, Director at Relu and Former Global Head of Orthodontic Technology at Straumann Group.

About Relu

Founded in 2019, Relu has grown to a 15-person team with a vision to make dental treatments safer, faster and better with AI. They partner with the biggest companies in dentistry to embed Relu's AI plug-in into the leading dental treatment softwares. They recently got investment from industry veterans like Dental Innovation Alliance. Relu is situated in Leuven, Belgium. Learn more at www.relu.eu.

About ISO13485

The ISO 13485:2016 is an international standard required to sell medical devices in many countries. It specifies the requirements for a medical quality management system. Consult the standard at www.iso.org/standard/59752.html.

