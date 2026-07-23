REMADE Announces $4.86M in New Technology Research to Increase Materials Recovery, Remanufacturing & Recycling in U.S. Manufacturing

Institute Selects 10 Projects in Latest Round of Funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMADE Institute, a 150-member public-private partnership established in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) with an initial investment of $140 million, today announced $4.86 million in new technology research, selecting 10 new research demonstration, verification and validation (DV&V) projects as part of the Institute's latest round of funding.

REMADE's new DV&V projects will demonstrate tools and technologies that are at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 and will reach TRL 7 by the end of their project. Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) describe the various phases of technology development, with TRLs 4-7 typically referred to as the "Valley of Death" — the critical gap between early-stage research and commercial viability where promising innovations often fail to transition from the laboratory to the marketplace.

These new DV&V projects will not only address the Valley of Death for these technologies but will also increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness; strengthen the resilience of the domestic supply chain; decrease manufacturing energy consumption; and advance the Circular Economy by increasing the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery, and recycling of critical minerals and rare earth elements, aluminum, textiles, electronics scrap, diesel engine blocks, steel, and paper.

"By focusing REMADE's investment on these projects, we are getting closer and closer to fully commercializing these novel technology solutions, which once fully implemented are capable of achieving significant positive energy, manufacturing, environmental, and economic impacts for us as a nation," said REMADE Chief Executive Officer Nabil Nasr.

This latest round of investment, the Institute's seventh, is cost-shared between REMADE and the funding recipients. Of the 10 new projects, some involve new partners for REMADE. They will join the Institute's existing partners, including industry innovators and academic researchers with Caterpillar, John Deere, Michelin, Nike, Adidas, MIT, RIT, Honda, Volvo, Yale University and many more.

REMADE Chief Technology Officer Magdi Azer said it's important for research institutes like REMADE to provide ongoing investment in technologies to ensure they advance through the Valley of Death, noting that REMADE had previously funded six prior Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

"This is exactly why the Manufacturing USA institutes were established in the first place more than a decade ago," Azer said. "These new DV&V projects will, for example, explore better ways to recover total rare earth oxides from electronic scrap; utilize computer vision and AI to reduce the cost of electronics recycling; recover and recycle aerospace and automotive aluminum; repair diesel engine blocks; use secondary steel to produce new tires; improve paper recycling; expand textile recycling; and increase the circularity of new product designs."

Since the Institute's founding in 2017, REMADE has launched or selected 103 technology R&D and workforce development projects, representing a total combined value of $104 million. For a list of the 10 new technology projects and their project team members, see below.

More detailed information on all REMADE R&D projects can be found at www.remadeinstitute.org.

Project Title Project Team Members Low-Cost Textile-to-Textile "SolvoGenesis" Recycling Validation at Scale MacroCycle Technologies Eastman Kodak Component-Level Validation of Structural and Improved Non-Structural Secondary Aluminum Die Cast Alloys Audubon Metals The Ohio State University North American Die Cast Association Project Advisor: Ford Project Advisor: Phinix Computer Vision and AI for the E-Cycling Receiving Process Rochester Institute of Technology Sunnking Sustainable Solutions Tire-Test Demonstration of Tire Cord Produced from High-Copper Content Scrap Steel Missouri University of Science and Technology Michelin USA Industrial Validation of Biotechnologies for Recycled Fibers to Regain Fiber Quality and Increase Secondary Feedstock in High Value-Added Paper Grades Western Michigan University Graphic Packaging International Technology Demonstration, Verification and Validation of REEgen's Biological Critical Metal Recovery Technology Rochester Institute of Technology REEgen Developing Enterprise-Grade CAD Tools to Integrate Circularity in New Product Designs Rochester Institute of Technology Trane Technologies Project Advisor: Caterpillar Project Advisor: Remanufacturing Industries Council Recycling Aerospace Aluminum Scrap into High-Performance Wrought Sheet and Near-Net-Shape Squeeze Cast Components University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Loukus Technologies High-Speed Laser Cladding Repair for Cast Iron Diesel Engine Blocks Rochester Institute of Technology Synergy Additive Manufacturing Demonstration of Advanced Textile Sorting and Dismantling System Rochester Institute of Technology Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

About REMADE

Founded in 2017, REMADE is a 150-member public-private partnership established in collaboration with and funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy. REMADE is the only national institute focused entirely on developing innovative technologies to accelerate the U.S.'s transition to a Circular Economy. In partnership with industry, academia, trade organizations, and national laboratories, REMADE enables applied research and development that will increase the reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling of critical and key materials in U.S. manufacturing. For more information about REMADE, visit www.remadeinstitute.org.

For additional information contact:

Megan Connor Murphy

Director, Marketing and Communications

REMADE Institute

585-339-8379 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE REMADE Institute