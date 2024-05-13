Remark Holdings to present at NYC Smart City Expo with Oracle and Nvidia

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ), a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision analytics, smart city, and smart agent solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will be presenting its Fire and Smoke, Smart City, and Smart Agent solutions at the NYC Smart City Expo (May 22 - 23) alongside Oracle (ORCL) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

A conference panel led by Jumbi Edulbehram, PhD, Director of Global Business Development for Smart Cities and Spaces at NVIDIA will feature Joel Golub, Industry Executive Director, Local Government, for Oracle and Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer for Remark Holdings, regarding the current use cases requested by cities to improve the citizen experience as well as operational solutions. Joel is uniquely qualified to discuss these topics having formerly served as the Chief Information Officer for Orange County and Chief Information Officer for the NYC Fire Department. Kai-Shing Tao will describe how Remark has created smart AI solutions to address pressing operational challenges regarding fire safety, traffic management, and citizen response services.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MARK ) is the AI-powered analytics platform that brings valuable insights to the video feeds provided by current cameras and computer vision solutions through its integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer behavior and demographics while providing real-time alerts to predetermined inspection and security parameters. Remark's global team of sector-experienced professionals has created award-winning GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant video analytics solutions that service the government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation sectors. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com.

