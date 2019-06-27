Remarkable MeWe Closes $4.5 Million Offering, Rockets Beyond 5 Million Members

MeWe is on track to have 30 million members by yearend, and projects 150 million by the end of 2020. MeWe achieved 405% growth in 2018 and is already growing twice as fast on a daily basis in 2019. MeWe's growth is organic—it runs no paid marketing campaigns.

MeWe's viral worldwide growth comes from people attracted to its full-featured, innovative and uplifting social media experience and honorable business model. Available in 19 languages, 50% of MeWe's traffic is outside the USA.

MeWe's advisory board includes Sir Tim Berners-Lee , inventor of the Web, who says, "MeWe gives the power of the Internet back to the people with a platform built for collaboration and privacy."

MeWe's CEO, Mark Weinstein , is a leading privacy advocate and an original founder of social media. "It's heartwarming to see MeWe achieve breakout success on a global scale. MeWe is built on trust, control and love for social media users worldwide. In the spirit of human camaraderie, MeWe is for everyone wanting social media to align with their principles on privacy, safety, and authentic, fun sharing of like-minded and disparate ideas."

MeWe's groundbreaking " Privacy Bill of Rights " guarantees members have total control of their data, newsfeeds and privacy. MeWe also safeguards its members with a strong Terms of Service designed to keep bad actors out.

MeWe was awarded Start-Up of the Year Finalist at SXSW, and selected one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America . MeWe is "free forever" with a freemium revenue model and enterprise revenue from MeWePRO .

About MeWe

MeWe is the uplifting social media experience. No Ads, No Targeting, No BS. Member data is #Not4Sale. Exciting, easy-to-use features people love for connecting with friends, family, and like-minded constituencies, including: newsfeeds; chats; pages; private and open groups; disappearing content; custom camera; GIF creation; live voice and video; voice messaging; secret chat with double-ratchet encryption; personal cloud; and more. Available worldwide on Android, iOS, and Desktop.

