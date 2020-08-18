RE/MAX 2020 Broker Owner Conference Features Memorable Speakers, Valuable Lessons and the Launch of New Tools, Training and Technology for its Global Network of Entrepreneurs

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 2,000 RE/MAX leaders from 45 countries came together virtually to attend the global real estate franchisor's 2020 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference (BOC) held completely online August 17-18, 2020. The two-day experience, built around a "One World, One RE/MAX" theme, re-created many of the best elements of the in-person conference held each year in August, such as world-class speakers, educational sessions, a vendor marketplace and networking meet-ups. With this year's event being virtual, participation from outside the U.S. and Canada reached an all-time high, and a global track was designed specifically for the international attendees.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos hosted the Opening General Session, which featured a leadership message, a conversation with RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger, and a presentation by NFL great, Super Bowl champion quarterback and Emmy award-winning TV analyst and author Joe Theismann. In his address, Contos highlighted the actions RE/MAX brokers and agents have taken amid the global spread of COVID-19. He thanked attendees for their leadership and courage, and also looked ahead – noting the release of multiple resources that will help the network of over 130,000 affiliates thrive in a more virtual real estate industry.

"You faced a full set of new, unexpected challenges, and you took action. You found ways to stay focused, and you advanced when others retreated. You showed what RE/MAX is and who we are," said Contos, encouraging the brokers to keep helping their agents adapt to the environment and embrace new ways of serving buyers and sellers. "Ultimately, this is another step forward in the ongoing evolution of our brand, industry and network."

Contos mentioned several new tools and services, including:

TOOLS: RE/MAX is evolving its marketing tagline to " Let Our Experience Be Your Guide ," giving a nod to an agent's increasing value during uncertain times. The campaign includes graphics, customizable pieces, digital advertising, social components, and assets agents can deploy through Photofy and Megaphone.

RE/MAX is evolving its marketing tagline to " ," giving a nod to an agent's increasing value during uncertain times. The campaign includes graphics, customizable pieces, digital advertising, social components, and assets agents can deploy through Photofy and Megaphone. TRAINING : The RE/MAX professional development team has launched a slew of initiatives to make the most productive agents in the business also the most knowledgeable. The offerings include new content within Momentum – an exclusive RE/MAX professional development program designed to create successful, thriving office environments – including:

: The RE/MAX professional development team has launched a slew of initiatives to make the most productive agents in the business also the most knowledgeable. The offerings include new content within Momentum – an exclusive RE/MAX professional development program designed to create successful, thriving office environments – including: Five new agent development courses on social media, the power of video, emotional intelligence, negotiation and phone prospecting.



Four new full-day Broker Master Tracks that dive deep into recruiting, leadership, staffing and agent development.



A Momentum Mastery certification to recognize instructors who have reached a high level of Momentum proficiency.

TECHNOLOGY – New services include RE/MAX Marketplace, a one-stop portal for RE/MAX affiliates in the U.S. and Canada to find exclusive deals on digital products, services, apps, technology and more. Contos also noted significant gains in membership engagement with technology cornerstones like booj, First, Megaphone and Photofy.

To kick off day two, Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey hosted a power-packed episode of his popular Facebook Live show "Good Morning, RE/MAX," which has been airing regularly since the outset of the pandemic. This special broker version featured an interview with two dynamic RE/MAX office leaders as well as the insights of Zillow economist Jeff Tucker and Scott Stratten, co-owner and President of UnMarketing, Inc. Bailey, who rejoined RE/MAX in 2019 after spending seven years outside the network, presented a provocative look at the benefits of – and misperceptions around – the RE/MAX model.

"It's hard to compete with RE/MAX when you're on the other side," noted Bailey, recalling his time away from the brand. RE/MAX, he said, attracts top-producing agents who are more interested in selling homes than saving a few dollars. The resulting high quality creates a positive experience for consumers, which in turn builds brand trust and awareness – and a massive advantage for each agent. "People know RE/MAX is real estate."

Bailey noted that agents who join RE/MAX receive enormous value in return for fees that in reality aren't as high as competitors make them out to be. He said being selective and recruiting on value, rather than on trying to be the cheapest or safest option for everyone, helps brokers develop a local reputation as the right choice for strong agents.

"Top producers like to be with top producers. I believe RE/MAX is the country club, not Sam's Club," added Bailey. "It's not for everyone. It's for people who are serious about selling real estate."

Throughout the event, virtual conference-goers took advantage of technology training, networking events and educational sessions focused on agent recruitment, marketing, office profitability and technology.

With inclusion and diversity conversations brought to the fore by recent events, Contos took the opportunity to restate the franchisor's longtime position against discrimination and racism and for kindness and homeownership for all. Emmy-nominated writer, activist and comedian Baratunde Thurston closed out the virtual BOC with a conversation about racial equality which he presented with a unique blend of criticism, humor and optimism.

RE/MAX Broker/Owners will gather again next year for the 2021 BOC conference in Austin, TX, August 8-10.

