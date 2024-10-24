RE/MAX Affiliates Make Worldwide Impact by Giving Back During Global RE/MAX Week

The fourth annual weeklong, philanthropic event drew participation from affiliates around the world

DENVER , Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, the #1 name in real estate1, proudly launched its 2024 Global RE/MAX Week, October 6-12. The annual initiative, now in its fourth year, showcased the extensive reach of the network's more than 140,000 agents and presence in over 110 countries and territories, highlighting the commitment RE/MAX affiliates have to giving back to the communities in which they live and serve. With an unmatched global footprint, the RE/MAX network around the world demonstrated their dedication to making a positive impact while fostering international real estate success.

"This week exemplifies our ability to effect meaningful change around the world while remaining deeply connected to our local markets," said Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Global & Commercial, who created and oversees the event.

Participants from more than 40 countries and 22 U.S. states, engaged with #GlobalREMAXWeek, sharing a diverse array of community-focused activities. Some examples include:

RE/MAX Gateway in Northern Virginia participated for the third consecutive year. Over the course of five days, 59 dedicated agents and staff volunteered at nine events providing 152.5 hours of service.





participated for the third consecutive year. Over the course of five days, 59 dedicated agents and staff volunteered at nine events providing 152.5 hours of service. In Mongolia , RE/MAX Peak and RE/MAX Sky & Hub affiliates joined together in the "Save the Earth" challenge. The combined efforts of the offices included agents planting trees, picking up trash and donating blood.





, RE/MAX Peak and RE/MAX Sky & Hub affiliates joined together in the "Save the Earth" challenge. The combined efforts of the offices included agents planting trees, picking up trash and donating blood. Affiliates with REMAX Ingersoll in Ontario, Canada , donated healthy snacks for all students in Ingersoll Elementary Schools and made additional stops to other youth centers and clubs.





, donated healthy snacks for all students in Ingersoll Elementary Schools and made additional stops to other youth centers and clubs. In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico , agents with RE/MAX Sunset View participated with friends and family in a charity walk for International Cerebral Palsy Day. The funds donated through the walk will be used to purchase wheelchairs for children with cerebral palsy.

The widespread participation not only supported the chosen causes but elevated the spirits of those who participated.

"Throughout Global RE/MAX Week, our team of agents truly embodied the spirit of giving back, contributing their time, energy and resources to help those in need across Northern Virginia," said Jennifer Morin, Director of Operations with RE/MAX Gateway in Chantilly, Virginia. "From preparing meals and packing essentials to playing with shelter dogs and cleaning and organizing, our agents proved that even small acts of service can make a big difference."

Maria Elena Vega, Manager with RE/MAX Sunset View in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, said, "It was a pleasure to be part of the Global RE/MAX Week. It was a very good experience, and we loved contributing to our community and being part of something bigger."

Next year's Global RE/MAX Week will take place October 5-11, 2025.

