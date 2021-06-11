RE/MAX Again Has More of the Nation's 1,000 Top Agents Than Any Other Brand, According to the 16th Annual REALTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" Rankings

DENVER, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two widely respected industry rankings, released today and based on 2020 residential sales, bring new accolades to the #1 name in real estate.* According to the prestigious REALTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" ranking, which graded participating U.S. agents by the number of homes sold in 2020 as well as by sales volume, RE/MAX has more of the nation's most productive real estate agents than any other brand. This marks the eighth consecutive year RE/MAX agents have earned the highest number of rankings for most transaction sides in "The Thousand."

Additionally, the global real estate franchisor had over 3,100 agents qualify for REALTrends + Tom Ferry's "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" list – a related ranking of agents.

"The recognition of our agents on the REALTrends + Tom Ferry rankings is a testament to the vast amount of talent, professionalism and dedication in our extensive network," says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey, also referring to the strong showing of more than 3,100 RE/MAX agents named to the "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" list. "Earning these recognitions year-after-year is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering the challenges of 2020. Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don't miss a beat and can thrive in any circumstance."

About 'The Thousand' and 'America's Best' Rankings

Advertised in The Wall Street Journal, the annual REALTrends "The Thousand" ranks participating U.S. real estate agents by number of homes sold in the previous year, as well as by sales volume. ­

Consisting of a record 18,000+ individual producers and team leaders, "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" is the industry's largest ranking of agents based on homes sold, and it includes the qualifiers for "The Thousand," who essentially­­­­­­­­­­­­­ top every category. Both "The Thousand" and "America's Best" are made up of five categories, and each category has two subcategories – one for sides and one for sales volume.

The five categories are: individual producers, small teams, medium teams, large teams and mega teams. This is the first year the surveys have been announced together.

RE/MAX Placements in 'The Thousand'

Of the 1,000 rankings based on transaction sides and sales volume, RE/MAX agents claimed 148 spots – more than any other brand. Among the 502 individuals and teams closing the most residential transaction sides, 149 (30%) were RE/MAX agents. RE/MAX agents have earned the highest number of rankings for most transaction sides for eight years from 2014-2021.

Notable recognitions of RE/MAX agents and teams in the 2020 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" rankings include:

Individual Producers Category

Carlos Alvarez with RE/ MAX Total in Baton Rouge, Louisiana , ranked No. 10 in transaction sides with 326, and 183rd in sales volume with $103 million .

with RE/ Total in , ranked No. 10 in transaction sides with 326, and 183rd in sales volume with . Jordan Cohen with RE/ MAX One in Westlake Village, California , earned a No. 24 ranking in sales volume with $295 million .

with RE/ One in , earned a No. 24 ranking in sales volume with . In this Individual Producers category, the median number of home sales for the 71 qualifying RE/ MAX agents was 153 last year. That's 15 times as many homes as the agent median of 10** reported by the National Association of Realtors.

Small Teams Category

Team Robert Sifrit of RE/ MAX Anchor Realty in Punta Gorda, Florida , earned the No. 2 ranking in transaction sides with 454.

of RE/ Anchor Realty in , earned the No. 2 ranking in transaction sides with 454. The Bowen Team with RE/ MAX Real Estate Group in Rancho Santa Margarita, California , ranked No. 25 in sales volume with $241 million .

Medium Teams Category

Ten RE/ MAX teams placed in the top 15 in transaction sides, led by Pam and Barry's Team at No. 3. with RE/ MAX Professionals in Lawton, Oklahoma . The team sold 596 homes.

teams placed in the top 15 in transaction sides, led by Pam and Barry's Team at No. 3. with RE/ Professionals in . The team sold 596 homes. The David Banks Team with RE/ MAX By The Bay in Portland, Maine , ranked No. 16 in sales volume with $247 million .

Large Teams Category

The Matthews Team with RE/ MAX Legends in Spring, Texas , placed No. 1 in transaction sides with 1,653 sides and No. 7 in volume with $439 million .

Legends in , placed No. 1 in transaction sides with 1,653 sides and No. 7 in volume with . The House Depot Team with RE/ MAX Assured in Maitland, Florida , earned the No. 6 spot in sides with 677.

Mega Teams Category

Three RE/ MAX teams placed in the top 20 for both sides and volume:

teams placed in the top 20 for both sides and volume: Gary Ashton's The Ashton Real Estate Group with RE/ MAX Advantage in Nashville, Tennessee , earned the No. 10 spot with 2,271 transaction sides and No. 9 in volume with $832 million .

The Ashton Real Estate Group with RE/ Advantage in , earned the No. 10 spot with 2,271 transaction sides and No. 9 in volume with .

Ryan O'Neill's Minnesota Real Estate Team of RE/ MAX Advantage Plus in Bloomington, Minnesota , ranked No. 14 with 1,956 transaction sides and No. 17 in volume with $606 million .

Minnesota Real Estate Team of RE/ Advantage Plus in , ranked No. 14 with 1,956 transaction sides and No. 17 in volume with .

The Robert Dekanski Team of RE/ MAX 1st Advantage ranked No. 19 with 1,730 sides and No. 14 in volume with $648 million .

RE/MAX Sales Associates continue to demonstrate what's possible when experienced, productive agents use the many unique competitive advantages of real estate's premier brand. In the first half of 2021, three major U.S. industry rankings – The REAL Trends 500, RISMedia Power Broker Top 1,000 and the T3 Sixty Mega 1,000 – showed that RE/MAX agents at large brokerages, on average, outsell the competition 2 to 1, based on 2020 transaction sides.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX®, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Sources:

*MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

** The 2021 National Association of REALTORS® Member Profile reports that the median number of transaction sides for "residential specialists" in 2020 was 10.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC