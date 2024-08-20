RE/MAX Strengthens World-Class Technology Platform with Expanded Strategic Partnership and Advanced Back-Office Capabilities

The addition of Inside Real Estate's best-in-class back-office suite, enhanced for RE/MAX® brokerages, transforms MAX/Techsm into a comprehensive and fully integrated end-to-end platform.

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, a global leader in residential real estate, is significantly enhancing the value of its technology through an expanded strategic partnership with Inside Real Estate. The move will bring the acclaimed BoldTrail platform to brokerages in all RE/MAX company-owned regions across the U.S. and Canada via a rolling launch starting this fall.

The strategic partnership, which began in 2022, initially launched "MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE" as a technology enhancement for RE/MAX agents and teams. Now, RE/MAX is adding brokerage functionality to the platform, creating a front-office/back-office alignment that will benefit RE/MAX agents and Broker/Owners alike. The platform features a state-of-the-art user interface, AI-driven workflow tools, and actionable business insights aiming to enhance agent productivity, streamline operations and deliver a superior customer experience. The expansion includes:

BoldTrail BackOffice: A unified, streamlining solution for managing agent onboarding, transactions, compliance, commissions and more.

BoldTrail Recruit: Advanced tools for attracting and retaining top talent, and leveraging data and insights to enhance agent productivity.

CORE Home: A groundbreaking mobile app designed to centralize homeownership relationships, maximizing client engagement and repeat business.

Folio: An AI-powered solution that organizes emails and transactions to help boost agent productivity and enhance client interactions.

"This is the end-to-end platform our Broker/Owners have been looking for," said Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC. "This expanded strategic partnership represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing RE/MAX affiliates with industry-leading technology that drives productivity and growth, ultimately enhancing the service and value they offer the consumers."

RE/MAX Holdings CEO Erik Carlson added, "RE/MAX has long been a leader in adopting and advancing real estate technology, consistently investing in solutions that empower RE/MAX agents and enhance their productivity, and we think this is the best platform in the industry. RE/MAX agents are the most productive in the industry, as measured by residential transaction sides, and we are committed to helping them stay this way."

The new BoldTrail BackOffice Suite will begin rolling out in Q4 2024.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC