RE/MAX Agents Again Outproduce the Competition in Annual Productivity Rankings

DENVER, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX® continues to have more of the nation's 1,000 top-producing real estate agents and teams than any other brand1, according to the recently released 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand rankings. RE/MAX accounted for 142 qualifiers – 68 teams and 74 individuals – in the newly released "The Thousand," the annual ranking of participating real estate pros by transaction sides and sales volume. With the latest showing, based on 2022 production, RE/MAX affiliates have now claimed the most spots in the "The Thousand" for eight of the past 10 years. 2

"RE/MAX agents and teams continue to outshine the competition in productivity and delivering results for homebuyers and sellers," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO. "They are constantly exceeding client expectations and raising the standard across the board. This recognition reaffirms the network's position as the industry leader in agent quality."

The Thousand rankings are a comprehensive evaluation of real estate professionals and teams, ranking their transaction volume and productivity. Among the 502 participating individuals and teams that closed the most residential transaction sides last year, more than a quarter were RE/MAX agents.1 RE/MAX agents have consistently earned the highest number of rankings for transaction sides for 10 consecutive years.3

Highlighted in The Wall Street Journal, the annual RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list also ranks agents and teams by sales volume. The five categories include individual producers, small teams, medium teams, large teams and mega teams.

Bailey added, "RE/MAX agents have excelled in an ever-evolving real estate landscape, continually adapting to market dynamics and emerging trends. Their ability to navigate complex transactions, leverage cutting-edge technology, and provide unparalleled customer service has earned them the trust and loyalty of clients across the U.S."

About the RE/MAX Network

1RealTrends The Thousand survey ranks participating U.S. agents and teams based on their 2022 residential transaction sides and sales volume.

2RE/MAX claimed the most rankings in the following years: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023.

3RE/MAX earned the highest number of rankings for transaction sides years 2014-2023.

