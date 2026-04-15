REMAX Agents are Most Productive for 18 Years Straight

RealTrends Verified data confirms REMAX agents close twice as many sales, on average, as competing agents.

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, once again leads the industry in per-agent productivity, according to data in the newly released 2026 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages rankings. In 2025, REMAX agents at large U.S. brokerages averaged 11.7 transaction sides, more than double the 5.4 sides averaged by agents at competing firms.2 This marks the 18th consecutive year REMAX agents have outperformed the competition by a 2-to-1 margin.

"REMAX agents are clearly the best choice for buyers and sellers," said REMAX President Chris Lim. "In an industry that can be challenging and confusing, especially in recent years, REMAX agents have continued to show their value to clients. The productivity of REMAX agents reflects the confidence clients place in them to guide some of life's biggest decisions."

Beyond transaction sides, REMAX agents also outpaced competitors in sales volume productivity. In 2025, REMAX agents closed over two-thirds more sales volume for an average of 68% more in sales volume than competing agents – $5.3 million compared to $3.2 million, respectively.3

Additionally, REMAX had significant representation among the industry's top-performing brokerages. REMAX accounted for 289 of the 1,267 brokerages (23%) that reached the qualifying threshold of 500 closed sides last year. When those 1,267 firms are ranked by sides per agent, REMAX offices represent 81 of the top 100.4

The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings also recognized individual REMAX brokerages across multiple performance categories, including the Top 500 rankings by transaction sides and sales volume, as well as specialty lists such as the Billionaire's Club, Top Movers and Top Five-Year Movers.

The Billionaire's Club comprises brokerages that closed $1 billion in volume in 2025. Of the 330 eligible brokerages, REMAX has 26 (8%).

Top Movers includes the 50 brokerages that have grown the most in transaction sides and sales volume in the last year. REMAX has six.

Top 5 Year Movers accounts for the 50 brokerages that have grown the most in transaction sides and sales volume in the last five years. REMAX has 17.

"REMAX agents are at the center of everything we do," Lim added. "Our focus is helping them win more listings, do it in less time and make more money, ultimately serving homebuyers and sellers at the highest level – all while continuing to strengthen our brand and global network."

Now in its 36th year, RealTrends Verified remains the industry's leading performance report, ranking the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the United States by closed transaction sides and sales volume.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

2 Transaction sides per agent calculated by REMAX based on data from 2026 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages, citing 2025 transaction sides for the 1,217 participating U.S. brokerages that closed 500 transaction sides, excluding 7 who did not report or publish active licensees. REMAX average: 11.7. Competitors: 5.4.

3 Sales volume per agent calculated by REMAX based on data from 2026 RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages, citing 2025 sales volume for the 880 participating U.S. brokerages that closed $350 million volume, excluding 2 who did not report or publish active licensees.

4 According to the RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings, when ranked by transaction sides per agent, REMAX has 81 out of the top 100 brokerages closing 500 transaction sides in 2025. REMAX average: 11.7. Competitors: 5.4.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC