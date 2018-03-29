RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey

"RE/MAX is the #1 name in real estate**," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. "Year after year, we continue to surpass our competitors in respected industry rankings and studies. The quality of our agents enables us to say that, based on residential transaction sides, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX."

Highlights from the 2018 REAL Trends survey include***:

RE/MAX agents averaged more than double the number of transaction sides per agent when compared with participating competitors. Agents affiliated with RE/MAX averaged 17 transaction sides while agents with competitors averaged 7.5.

The RE/MAX agent average of 17 transaction sides led all national franchises in the rankings including Realty Executives with 11.1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices with 9.4, Coldwell Banker with 8.2, Century 21 with 7.8, ERA with 8.8, Better Homes & Gardens with 6.8, Sotheby's International Realty with 6.6, Keller Williams with 6.6, Compass with 5.2, HomeSmart with 3.9 and eXp Realty with 3.8.

RE/MAX once again qualified more brokerages for the survey than any other real estate brand. The 565 qualifying RE/MAX brokerages represented over one-third of the 1,752 brokerages included in the survey. The closest competitor qualified 392.

RE/MAX agents averaged $4.6 million in sales volume, 78% higher than the $2.6 million average of all other agents in the survey.

When all participating brokerages are ranked by average sides per agent, RE/MAX brokerages claim 89 of the top 100 spots. RE/MAX agents in those brokerages averaged 31 transaction sides.

REAL Trends 500 ranks the performance of top participating residential brokerage firms in the U.S. Now in its 31st year, the survey ranks real estate brands by transaction sides and sales volume for the previous year. Firms needed to close a minimum of 500 transaction sides in 2017 to qualify for the 2018 REAL Trends survey.

Entrepreneur magazine named RE/MAX the world's fastest growing real estate franchise earlier this month in the 2018 Top Fastest Growing Franchises list. The ranking of 150 franchises placed RE/MAX in the 12th spot overall, the highest among all real estate franchises, and marked the fifth consecutive year the franchisor has been included in the annual list.

In January, RE/MAX once again held the top position among real estate brands in the annual Franchise 500® survey, also by Entrepreneur magazine. This year's ranking marked the 15th time in 19 years that RE/MAX has been listed as the top franchisor in the survey's real estate category.

RE/MAX is in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colo., RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 115,000 sales associates in more than 100 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 115,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $167 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

*When measured by residential transaction sides

**Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

***Source: Transaction sides per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2018 REAL Trends 500 data, citing 2017 transaction sides for the 1,752 largest participating U.S. brokerages for which agent counts were reported. Coldwell Banker includes NRT. Berkshire does not include HomeServices of America.

