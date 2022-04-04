RE/MAX Agents Outsell Competition for 12th Straight Year

According to the 2022 RealTrends 500 survey of large brokerages, RE/MAX agents averaged twice as many transaction sides as competing agents in 2021

DENVER, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 RealTrends 500 survey revealed that RE/MAX agents at participating large brokerages, on average, outsold competing agents by more than 2-to-1* last year. The widely respected report showed RE/MAX agents averaged 16.5 transaction sides, more than doubling the average (7.6) of all other agents from the 1,733 participating brokerages. RE/MAX agents have held this 2-to-1 advantage every year since 2010.

"We are thrilled by the performance of the RE/MAX brokerages on the prestigious RealTrends 500 list," President and CEO Nick Bailey said. "RE/MAX business owners are dedicated to growing market share, increasing productivity and helping more people achieve their real estate goals. These results are a testament to their efforts."

The RealTrends 500 ranks participating large brokerages by total residential transaction sides, with 500 sides needed to qualify for participation. Among the 1,733 brokerages that qualified, 28% were RE/MAX brokerages – more than any other real estate brand.

In addition to leading the field in per-agent transaction sides, RE/MAX agents also averaged $5.9 million in sales volume, 61% higher than the $3.7 million average of all other agents in the survey.

What's more, when the qualifying brokerages are reranked by average transaction sides per agent, 86 of the top 100 are affiliated with RE/MAX – including three of the top five. Colorado-based RE/MAX 4000 had 28.1 closed sides per agent, followed by Florida-based RE/MAX Anchor with 27.7, and Iowa-based RE/MAX Concepts with 25.6 closed sides per agent.

RealTrends also released The Billionaire's Club list of the top U.S. real estate brokerage firms that closed at least $1 billion in sales volume in 2021, according to data from the 2022 RealTrends 500. Forty-two RE/MAX offices reached that milestone. That group included RE/MAX Gold, which ranked No. 11 with $16.8 billion in sales volume, and RE/MAX Results, which came in at No. 20 with $9.5 billion in sales volume. Thirteen RE/MAX offices qualified for the list for the first time.

Added Bailey, "RE/MAX offices attract productive, driven agents, and those aspiring to be. Time and time again, rankings like this show that RE/MAX agents love what they do – and confirm that they do it well."

*Source: Transactions sides per agent calculated by RE/MAX based on 2022 RealTrends 500 data, citing 2021 transaction sides for the 1,733 largest participating U.S. brokerages. RE/MAX average: 16.5. Competitors: 7.6.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC