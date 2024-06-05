RE/MAX Agents, Teams Among the Most Productive in U.S.

2024 RealTrends Agent and Team Rankings Reflect the High Quality, Productivity Throughout the RE/MAX Network

DENVER, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, is proud to announce that nearly 2,500 RE/MAX agents and team leaders have been recognized on the 2024 RealTrends Verified Top Agents and Teams rankings for exceptional production in 20232. Of the nearly 22,000 participating U.S. agents and team leaders that qualified for the list, 2,495 – almost one of every eight – are RE/MAX affiliates. To qualify for the rankings, individual agents must have closed at least 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume in 2023, and teams must have closed at least 60 transaction sides or $24 million in sales volume in 2023.

Additionally, 138 of the RE/MAX real estate professionals named to RealTrends Verified were also honored in the 2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" rankings – an elite subset of the RealTrends Verified list, which honors the 1,000 agents and teams with the most transaction sides and highest sales volume3. Of the 138 RE/MAX affiliates appearing in The Thousand, 118 qualified by transaction sides – reinforcing the top-producer culture throughout the RE/MAX network.

Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC, said, "RE/MAX agents continue to succeed in part because of the high standards and values they set for themselves. They are committed to providing their clients with unparalleled service and expertise, and this recognition underscores that dedication to professional excellence."

RE/MAX teams also shined in the rankings. The 969 qualifying RE/MAX teams averaged 18.1 sides per agent, easily outdistancing the 11.3 per-agent average for all other teams in the rankings. Further, RE/MAX teams had the highest sides-per-agent average in three of the four team categories: 26.5 for small, 16.7 for medium, and 14.3 for large4.

Other highlights from The Thousand:

Among the 507 individuals and teams closing the most residential transaction sides, nearly a quarter were affiliated with RE/MAX.

RE/MAX agents and teams ranked in the top 10 in seven of the 10 categories3.

Lessinger adds, "RE/MAX agents understand their local markets and have the skills to offer personalized solutions and strategic advice to their clients. As these reports illustrate, RE/MAX affiliates are a great choice for buyers and sellers who value experience, productivity and results."

As the real estate market continues to evolve, RE/MAX remains at the forefront, driven by a value proposition that centers around equipping agents with the right tools to adapt and thrive in any market. RE/MAX offers industry-leading educational programs through RE/MAX University®, the cutting-edge technology platform MAX/TechSM powered by kvCORE, and a global referral network of professionals with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

2 RealTrends Verified list ranks participating U.S. agents and teams based on their 2023 residential transaction sides and sales volume.

3RealTrends "The Thousand" list ranks participating U.S. agents and teams based on their 2023 residential transaction sides and sales volume.

42024 RealTrends Verified teams based on 2023 residential transaction data from participating U.S. agents. Compares brands with at least 150 qualifying agents per team category.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC