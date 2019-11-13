RE/MAX Alliance Broker/Owner Chuck Ochsner Receives RISMedia "On the Shoulders of Giants" Award

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime industry leader Chuck Ochsner was this year's recipient of the "On the Shoulders of Giants" award presented by RE/MAX, LLC and RISMedia at the National Association of REALTORS® Convention held November 8-11, 2019, in San Francisco, California. Ochsner, a visionary Broker/Owner who built one of the largest RE/MAX operations in the world, has a four-decade record of promoting excellence, raising industry standards, and supporting agents in a way that benefits the buyers and sellers they serve.

"The 'On the Shoulders of Giants Award' recognizes individuals whose efforts, deeds and character exemplify superiority in and for the real estate industry," said Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO. "Chuck's dedication to exemplary customer service speaks volumes to his integrity and passion for the industry. His commitment to agents, clients and kindness is an inspiration to us all."

Having always had a passion for helping others build up their businesses and provide the best possible service to buyers and sellers, Ochsner steadily grew his brokerage and today, RE/MAX Alliance has 24 offices and over 850 agents throughout metro Denver, Boulder and Northern Colorado. In 2016, Chuck and his son Chad made the bold move of acquiring the largest real estate brokerage in Oregon. Their RE/MAX Equity operation now has 12 offices and more than 480 agents in the metro area of Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

In the nearly four decades Ochsner has been part of the RE/MAX network, his organizations have contributed more than $2 million dollars to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®, changing the lives of many.

Chad Ochsner, employing broker of RE/MAX Alliance said of his father, "He has a passion for helping people and wanting to make the lives of others better. I can't think of an award more fitting for a Broker/Owner who is a friend and mentor to all."

While Chuck was not able to accept the award in person, he was "truly honored and humbled" to be recognized. Longtime friend and associate Karen Levine accepted on his behalf.

Previous "On the Shoulders of Giants" honorees include NAHREP leader and RE/MAX Broker/Owner Daisy Lopez-Cid, legendary coaches Howard Brinton and Brian Buffini, and RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Related Links

https://www.remax.com

