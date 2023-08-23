RE/MAX and CCIM Institute Forge New Relationship to Empower Real Estate Professionals

RE/MAX and CCIM Institute align to offer new premium education and resources to RE/MAX real estate professionals

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, announces a groundbreaking relationship with the CCIM Institute, the premier provider of commercial real estate education. This collaboration, unveiled during the 2023 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference, opens up new possibilities for growth and success for commercial brokers and residential agents interested in expanding their expertise.

RE/MAX® affiliates can now access the comprehensive educational resources at discounted rates through RE/MAX University® and the CCIM platform. The courses range from foundational knowledge for beginner agents to advanced topics for seasoned brokers.

RE/MAX provides a wide variety of educational opportunities that enable agents to expand their knowledge and stay cutting-edge.

"At RE/MAX, we support the growth and development of our affiliates, and this relationship with CCIM is a testament to that dedication," said Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of RE/MAX Global and Commercial. "We recognize the growing demand for expertise in commercial real estate, and through this alliance we offer our agents and brokers unparalleled access to valuable education and resources."

With CCIM Institute's offerings integrated into RE/MAX University, learners can conveniently engage with the courses at their own pace and on their own time. Broker/Owners can track their agents' progress, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development within their offices.

Aside from the new education CCIM Institute will provide, real estate professionals who are interested in commercial real estate can attend the 2024 RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium from June 10 – 12 in Tampa, Florida. The annual event provides agents with insights from leaders in the commercial space and ample opportunities for networking.

