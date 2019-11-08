RE/MAX Announces New Members of Approved Suppliers Program in 2019

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX today announced the addition of nine companies to the RE/MAX Approved Suppliers program, an exclusive list of vetted companies providing business services to the RE/MAX network. With over 100 participating companies, the RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program is one of the largest of its kind in the real estate industry.

The following companies joined the program in 2019:

RE/MAX Personal Assistant Powered by Maestro

RE/MAX Personal Assistant, powered by Maestro, offers clients access to a team of professional guides that help make life easier before, during and after the purchase of their new home. Whether clients need help finding highly-rated local businesses, setting up home services, local restaurant recommendations or even planning a weekend getaway, help is always just a phone call away. The RE/MAX Personal Assistant can be branded to a specific office or agent, aligning their business with a great customer experience.

Veterans Real Estate Benefits (VREB)

The Veterans Real Estate Benefits program is run across the Nation by Veterans for Veterans. VREB owners and agents are Veterans and truly want to help Veterans find the right home and/or sell their current home. The customized military sales program helps RE/MAX Affiliates connect directly with Veterans. Part of all proceeds are contributed back to military charities and organizations.

Choice Home Warranty

With a Choice Home Warranty, breakdowns and repairs on covered systems and appliances don't have to be a hassle for homeowners. A home warranty is an affordable way for both first-time homebuyers and existing homeowners to preserve peace of mind and to protect their most valuable assets.

Emporia Energy

Emporia Energy offers insight and control of energy usage through the Vue Energy Monitor. The Vue Energy monitor tracks energy usage to ensure appliances are operating correctly and help prevent costly repairs. Data and recommendations are conveniently delivered to a mobile app.

HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor helps owners find pre-screened professionals for everything from cleaning services to bigger contract projects. The site offers cost guides and reviews to help homeowners find service providers who are fast and reliable.

invisaWear

invisaWear creates smart jewelry and accessories with safety technology hidden inside. When a user double presses the back side of the charm, it immediately texts five pre-selected emergency contacts to let them know that the user needs help. It also shares with them the user's location, as well as the option to contact 9-1-1.

LegalShield

LegalShield members can receive legal counsel and advice from qualified lawyers simply by calling a toll-free number. Other services available include attorney letters or calls and contract and document review. All memberships are month to month and designed to offer protection to individuals, families, brokers, and businesses.

Lovepop

Agents can make an impression by sending the most unique pop-up cards clients will ever receive. Lovepop has over 400 designs and customizable RE/MAX-branded cards. RE/MAX agents also have access to preferred corporate pricing.

Photofy

Photofy + RE/MAX empowers agents to quickly and easily create professional graphics for any business need. The graphics within Photofy are designed to facilitate, inspire and support how agents deliver value to their clients.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to software, RE/MAX Approved Suppliers provide powerful tools to help agents run a successful business.

To view a full list of Approved Suppliers and learn more about the variety of services offered, visit shop.remax.net.

