RE/MAX Appoints Tombras as Media Agency of Record

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tombras has been named media agency of record for RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services. The Knoxville-based full-service advertising agency was awarded the business following a national consultant-led review managed by Media Sherpas.

RE/MAX launched a review of the U.S. media account earlier this year to ensure the real estate giant, which comprises over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories, continues to partner with agencies that will deliver maximum results for its network.

"We were all incredibly impressed by Tombras' ability to leverage data for business results," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "The agency brings a high-quality portfolio to the table with a proven understanding of the franchising space and their commitment to investing in talent and technology is evident through their work with other leading franchising brands. We have big plans for 2020 and look forward to going to the next level through this partnership."

"It's a tremendous honor to partner with a category leader like RE/MAX that is on the cutting-edge of the real estate industry," said Dooley Tombras, President of the agency. "This company is so data rich, they're a perfect partner to leverage our capabilities, and put us to work to help their agents connect consumers with the dream of homeownership."

Work is set to begin in 2020. RE/MAX will continue its partnership with San Francisco-based advertising agency Camp + King for the 2020 advertising campaign which will rollout at the beginning of the year.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

