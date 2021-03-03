RE/MAX Attracts Over 1,000 New Franchises, Renews More than 1,100 Brokerages in 2020

DENVER, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results announcement, RE/MAX, LLC announced today that in 2020, the global real estate franchisor sold over 1,000 franchises and renewed more than 1,100 brokerages. Amid unprecedented conditions, RE/MAX also expanded the brand's presence to Belgium, Bonaire, Moldova, North Macedonia, Qatar and St. Lucia.

"The RE/MAX business model is the best foundation we could give to real estate entrepreneurs," said Sam Youssef, RE/MAX Region Owner/Director for Qatar. "Delivering the unbeatable customer service that RE/MAX agents are known for to homebuyers and sellers in Qatar was our motivation behind joining with the brand. Buyers and sellers coming to and from Qatar now have the power behind RE/MAX helping make their homeownership goals a reality. We look forward to reaching new heights together in 2021."

Despite the global pandemic, RE/MAX saw widespread growth, adding almost 7,000 agents worldwide last year. Mara Gisch, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Royale in Weston, FL, joined the brand in November 2020 from Royale MG Realty. "Our agents work hard to service the real estate needs of buyers and sellers in our community and affiliating with RE/MAX made their jobs a little bit easier," said Gisch. "The reputation of the brand and the immense resources now available to us allow our agents to put the focus mainly on helping the customer."

Josh Bolgren, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Region Development credits the company's growth in part to the seller-focused tools and unique competitive advantages that give RE/MAX agents an edge in this highly competitive market. "We have made significant investments over the past few years to enhance and improve our value proposition to ensure we're delivering the tools and resources to help RE/MAX agents continue to outproduce their competitors," he said. "The 1,000-plus new franchises we gained and the significant renewals we saw year over year are a result of our preparedness to navigate any environment."

With achievement of No. 1 market share being a top priority for the global real estate franchisor, continued growth remains a focus in 2021. "RE/MAX retains and recruits top talent simply by being the best at what we do," said Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales. "Launching into 2021 with goals set high on growing market share, it's exciting to see our innovation at work with the tools, training and technology we deliver outperforming itself year after year."

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 135,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

