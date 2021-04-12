RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos to Address Impact of COVID-19 on Hispanic Homeownership During NAHREP National Convention Opening General Session

DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos will participate in the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) 2021 National Convention & Housing Policy Summit's Opening General Session from 12:20-12:50 p.m. EDT. To register to view the session please click here and enter complimentary code NC21PRESS.

"The Latino Factor: The Key to Homeownership Growth in America" panel, moderated by 2021 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez will address how Latinos remain the fastest growing group of homeowners in the U.S. despite receiving a disproportionately large share of the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating financial impact. Contos will join other real estate CEOs to discuss what the industry should learn from 2020 and how the Latino factor will drive the market going forward.

"Hispanics are generally a young population and have been the only demographic to steadily increase their homeownership rate year after year," said Contos. "They are the fastest-growing population and a driving force behind much of our economy so the opportunities for growth in the housing sector are theirs for the taking. RE/MAX agents are the best in the business at helping people achieve their homebuying and selling dreams and can expertly navigate the prevalent homeownership barriers Hispanics often face to make their dreams become a reality."

NAHREP is a purpose-driven organization propelled by a combination of entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage and the advocacy of its members, whose mission is to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership. For the past six years, RE/MAX has supported the group through education, event sponsorship, the participation of RE/MAX affiliates on NAHREP regional leadership teams and by co-sponsoring the 2020 English-Spanish Glossary of Real Estate terms with NAHREP.

"It's so important for RE/MAX agents to connect with the entire community," says Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "One of the wonderful things about this partnership is that our brokers embrace all the demographics in their community and tune into what is taking place in their particular market."

Click here for more about the strategic alliance, or to learn more about NAHREP, please visit https://nahrep.org/.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

About the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®, a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Related Links

http://www.remax.com

