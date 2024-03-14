RE/MAX Closes 2023 with Highest Franchise Sales Quarter of Year

Network Gains 300 New Offices in Q4, Fueled by New Franchisees Seeking Brand Power, Resources and Support

DENVER, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, reported considerable sales in the fourth quarter of 2023. With a commitment to supporting franchisees and agents, RE/MAX successfully added 300 new RE/MAX offices and renewed 295 existing agreements worldwide, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the industry. The fourth quarter sales were the highest for the franchisor in 2023, with previous quarters' sales at 206 (Q1), 231 (Q2) and 211 (Q3).

Throughout 2023, RE/MAX enhanced its footprint with a gain of 948 new offices across the world, including four country sales - Grenada, Sri Lanka, Fiji, and India; and additionally, two subregions in India. These new offices represent the desire for the products and services RE/MAX offers, further strengthening the brand's presence worldwide.

New franchisees weren't alone in embracing the many RE/MAX competitive advantages. For the year, 1,071 office renewals were recorded – demonstrating the trust and confidence that existing franchisees also have in the RE/MAX value proposition.

"RE/MAX is dedicated to its brokerage owners and agents. We pride ourselves on offering exceptional products and services, which have proven to be sought-after necessities," says Peter Luft, Vice President of Franchise Sales for RE/MAX. "We remain committed to supporting RE/MAX franchisees' vision for success as we continue to grow together."

New RE/MAX franchisees Robert Bentley and Alissa Christie converted their previously unaffiliated brand to RE/MAX Bentley's in December 2023. Transitioning with more than 70 agents, the Broker/Owner duo said the culture of collaboration and the presence of The RE/MAX Collection® luxury brand attracted them to RE/MAX.

"We have a 'rising tides will lift all boats' mentality," Bentley says. "We aligned with RE/MAX because we could see how its resources and the greater network work together to bring everyone to peak performance."

Christie adds, "The marketing tools, specifically with The RE/MAX Collection, have been huge assets to our agents and clients – and have opened our world to a larger audience."

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC