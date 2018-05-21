RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”

RE/MAX enlisted the Architecture/Construction Technology program at Henry Ford College late last year to design and build the "RE/MAX Tiny Home for Tiny Tots," which is almost finished. When complete, the fully outfitted tiny home will be sold through an online auction. The proceeds RE/MAX raises will be donated to CMN Hospitals, which provides care for more than 10 million children treated at 170-member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

"Our more than 26-year partnership with CMN Hospitals has shown us that miracles come in all shapes and sizes – and so do homes," said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Business Alliances. "In all dimension, style and location of houses, RE/MAX agents are experts at matching their clients' unique preferences to their perfect home. During the online auction, the highest bidder will not only achieve the dream of home ownership, but also support sick and injured kids in their community."

The tiny home movement has surged in the past decade, as more people vow to live minimally and conserve resources while still achieving the goal of homeownership. Many sources cite that a Tiny Home is a 400 to 500 square feet, with some as small as just 80 square feet.

RE/MAX, a global network of more than 120,000 agents, and creative agency partner Camp + King saw the opportunity to build a tiny home as a way to raise money for CMN Hospitals while promoting the benefits of homeownership for all styles and budgets.

About the Builder

Students in HFC's Building Science Department will have the opportunity to put practical application to their studies during the semester-long tiny home project.

"We're incredibly honored to work on this project in partnership with RE/MAX and to know that this home will not only give our students a unique, hands-on opportunity to design and build a real home, but that the auction of the tiny house will help to provide medical care to children in so many communities," said Henry Ford Chair of Building Science, Chad Richert.

HFC students in Architecture and Interior Design collaboratively designed and are now building the 1.5-story, one bedroom, one bath home. Students have had the opportunity to participate in all areas of design, from structure to systems, to the selection of interior furnishings with an eye on trendy and unique styles that would draw bidders to the auction.

About the Auction

The tiny home will be complete in late June and available for auction at the end of July before RE/MAX celebrates its seventh-annual Month of Miracles with CMN Hospitals in August. More details on the home and instructions on how to make a bid will be available soon.

About the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 120,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised millions of dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

About Henry Ford College

Henry Ford College (HFC) in Dearborn, Mich., is a comprehensive, accredited public college serving 21,000 students annually. HFC has been successfully preparing students for a rapidly changing world since 1938, and today offers more than 120 high-quality associate degree, career, and university transfer programs. The College also offers a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts & Hospitality Studies, as well as 3 + 1 programs with university partners. HFC provides customized workforce development training for business and industry. Visit hfcc.edu for more details, or look for us on social media.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at http://CMNHospitals.org and http://www.facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

