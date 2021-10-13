RE/MAX Debuts 'Reinvented' RE/MAX University®

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced a comprehensive reinvention of its RE/MAX University platform, an exclusive-to-RE/MAX learning hub designed to help each agent level-up their professional expertise. Built on intuitive new technology, RE/MAX University offers affiliates a modern, simplified experience as they access relevant educational resources via desktop or mobile devices.

Designed for RE/MAX professionals at any stage of their career, the platform leverages artificial intelligence to recommend learning courses and materials based on each affiliates' learning interests. The enhancements advance the strong educational foundation at RE/MAX, which disrupted the industry by unveiling its one-of-a-kind RE/MAX Satellite Network in 1994. The original RE/MAX University grew from that RSN innovation, and RE/MAX has been a leader in learning ever since. In fact, RE/MAX has found that agents who engaged with RE/MAX University, on average, closed 29%-38% more transactions and earned 31%-233% more in commissions**.

"This is a major enhancement to our industry-leading services. We've built an app and system that helps make great agents even better at helping homebuyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals," says RE/MAX President Nick Bailey. "The reinvented RE/MAX University puts agents in control of when, where, what and how they learn. Like never before, they're in the driver's seat when it comes to building their business and sharpening their skills in the areas they find most important. At RE/MAX, we believe the more you learn, the more you earn."

With the reinvented RE/MAX University, RE/MAX agents and brokers can:

Access thousands of educational videos, downloadable resources, webinars and more.

Browse courses and other content by the task or goal they would like to improve, such as:

Marketing their expertise



Generating and handling leads



Caring for buyers and sellers



Nurturing repeat business and referrals

Organize and share courses, uploaded content and streaming links in training playlists. Brokers can even coach individual agents with content recommendations and monitor agent progress through private coaching reports.

Receive support from a virtual coach to keep their learning on track.

Experience intuitive search. The new RE/MAX University search engine makes it easy for agents to find what they're looking for by topic or description, even if they don't know what the course or resource is called.

Because a big challenge with education is cutting through the noise, the new platform recognizes each visitor and presents content that is relevant to them and their location. For instance, Canadian affiliates will see content applicable to laws and systems in their country rather than having to dig through U.S. programming. The result is a better experience and deeper engagement with education that matters most.

Adds Bailey: "Having been a leader in the real estate industry for decades, RE/MAX understands markets are constantly fluctuating. Ensuring our affiliates have the resources available to them to be successful in any type of market is our top priority as it is the key to their long-term success. The RE/MAX University we've had for years has always been great, but this reinvented RU is off the charts. It's going to make a real difference to our affiliates and the consumers they work with."

