RE/MAX Dominates Major Industry Lists, Rankings for Exceptional Business and Leadership

DENVER, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, kicked off 2024 with an impressive display of accolades, complementing its status as the #1 name in real estate1. After being voted the brand with the "#1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents" by consumers in the U.S.2 and Canada3, RE/MAX continues to earn industry recognition as a top real estate franchisor and proudly accepts multiple industry honors for executive leadership.

Several RE/MAX leaders were named to the annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200), a widely respected ranking of the most influential people in residential real estate. Franchisee executives who head up some of the network's largest multi-office, multi-state brokerage groups were joined by RE/MAX, LLC leaders. Now in its 11th year, this annual industry ranking stands as the definitive measure for evaluating the leadership of executives guiding the nation's largest real estate companies. Among the RE/MAX leaders honored are:

Amy Lessinger , President, RE/MAX, LLC

, President, RE/MAX, LLC Christopher Alexander , President of RE/MAX Canada

, President of RE/MAX James O'Bryon , RE/MAX Gold Nation, Arizona , California , Nevada , Oregon , Utah , Washington

, RE/MAX Gold Nation, , , , , , Chad Ochsner , RE/MAX Alliance, Colorado

, RE/MAX Alliance, Brenda Tushaus , RE/MAX Results, Minnesota , Wisconsin

Even more RE/MAX leaders, including six from the RE/MAX network, have been recognized as RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers for their accomplishments and contributions to their companies, colleagues and clients, as well as to the larger cause of expanding homeownership:

Amy Lessinger , President, RE/MAX, LLC

, President, RE/MAX, LLC Abby Lee , Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Events, RE/MAX, LLC

, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Events, RE/MAX, LLC Josh Bolgren , Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations, RE/MAX, LLC

, Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations, RE/MAX, LLC Peter Luft , Vice President of Franchise Sales, RE/MAX, LLC

, Vice President of Franchise Sales, RE/MAX, LLC Hadi Atri , RE/MAX Executive, North Carolina

, RE/MAX Executive, Debra Beagle , RE/MAX Advantage, Tennessee

, RE/MAX Advantage, Ashley Dane , RE/MAX of Michigan

, RE/MAX of Lisa Nguyen , RE/MAX Professionals, Colorado

, RE/MAX Professionals, James O'Bryon , RE/MAX Gold Nation, Arizona , California , Nevada , Oregon , Utah , Washington

, RE/MAX Gold Nation, , , , , , David Serle , RE/MAX Services, Florida

Inman released its annual "Power Players" list, an index of real estate's most influential figures. Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, the parent company of RE/MAX, LLC, Motto Mortgage and wemlo, was among those Inman identified as the most powerful people in real estate. His inclusion underscores the pivotal role of RE/MAX in shaping the landscape of residential real estate, mortgage, finance and proptech.

Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC, reflects on these achievements, stating, "We continue to be honored by the recognition RE/MAX receives each year and are grateful to be recognized for the brand's impact and industry influence. Accolades like these are a testament to the quality and productivity of the RE/MAX network. Together, we all drive the iconic brand forward."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

