RE/MAX Franchise Sales Accelerate in Q2 with Conversions, Team Brokerages

News provided by

RE/MAX, LLC

15 Aug, 2023, 08:35 ET

Real Estate Leader Logged More than 200 New Sales and Renewed 230+ Franchises

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, today announced its franchise sales totals for second quarter 2023. Networkwide sales reached 231 between April and June, an increase of 12% from the first quarter. The tally included 12 team offices and the master franchise rights for the country of Fiji. Franchise renewals reached 239.

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, said the sales activity for the past quarter is a reflection of what the market needs.

"RE/MAX is experiencing meaningful growth in franchises as the U.S. market continues to gain balance. We are seeing many larger brokerages considering RE/MAX in order to scale and grow their businesses as the competition for consumers and agents accelerates."

With a measured approach, RE/MAX has seen an uptick in conversions and team brokerages over the past few months.

In May, Paul Natividad, along with co-owners Jenny Pok and Mike Sanchez of RE/MAX Proper in Long Beach, California, converted from an unaffiliated brokerage of more than 70 agents to RE/MAX, citing the need for established technology and tools.

"We wanted to grow at a rapid pace while providing pivotal tools that our agents need to win," Natividad said. "Joining the most productive real estate network in the world, with some of the top-producing agents in the world, was a no-brainer for us."

In July, team leader-turned-owner Johnnie Morine of RE/MAX Empire in Arlington, Texas, brought his team of more than 30 agents to RE/MAX.

"Our agents already have the knowledge and dedication to make it in today's market; now they have a global brand beside them to grow market share, an extended suite of resources and technology to lean into, and robust educational opportunities to help them master new skills – all of which also benefit their clients."

Luft added, "The RE/MAX brand value, support structure, and culture of productivity all lead to great opportunities for RE/MAX franchisees. There are huge benefits whether they are starting a brokerage, moving their team into their own brokerage, converting an existing brokerage to scale growth, or looking for a solution to exit the business through a merger or acquisition. We have solutions for virtually all walks of life in the real estate industry."

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Also from this source

Culture and Growth on Center Stage at RE/MAX 2023 Broker Owner Conference

RE/MAX® Marketplace Adds Six Vendors, Bringing Fresh Savings and Exclusive Offerings to the RE/MAX Network

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.