RE/MAX Franchise Sales Accelerate in Q2 with Conversions, Team Brokerages

Real Estate Leader Logged More than 200 New Sales and Renewed 230+ Franchises

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, today announced its franchise sales totals for second quarter 2023. Networkwide sales reached 231 between April and June, an increase of 12% from the first quarter. The tally included 12 team offices and the master franchise rights for the country of Fiji. Franchise renewals reached 239.

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, said the sales activity for the past quarter is a reflection of what the market needs.

"RE/MAX is experiencing meaningful growth in franchises as the U.S. market continues to gain balance. We are seeing many larger brokerages considering RE/MAX in order to scale and grow their businesses as the competition for consumers and agents accelerates."

With a measured approach, RE/MAX has seen an uptick in conversions and team brokerages over the past few months.

In May, Paul Natividad, along with co-owners Jenny Pok and Mike Sanchez of RE/MAX Proper in Long Beach, California, converted from an unaffiliated brokerage of more than 70 agents to RE/MAX, citing the need for established technology and tools.

"We wanted to grow at a rapid pace while providing pivotal tools that our agents need to win," Natividad said. "Joining the most productive real estate network in the world, with some of the top-producing agents in the world, was a no-brainer for us."

In July, team leader-turned-owner Johnnie Morine of RE/MAX Empire in Arlington, Texas, brought his team of more than 30 agents to RE/MAX.

"Our agents already have the knowledge and dedication to make it in today's market; now they have a global brand beside them to grow market share, an extended suite of resources and technology to lean into, and robust educational opportunities to help them master new skills – all of which also benefit their clients."

Luft added, "The RE/MAX brand value, support structure, and culture of productivity all lead to great opportunities for RE/MAX franchisees. There are huge benefits whether they are starting a brokerage, moving their team into their own brokerage, converting an existing brokerage to scale growth, or looking for a solution to exit the business through a merger or acquisition. We have solutions for virtually all walks of life in the real estate industry."

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.



1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

