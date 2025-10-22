REMAX Further Expands Unmatched Global Presence with Sale of REMAX Morocco

New master franchise in Casablanca brings the most productive real estate network to North Africa.

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, continues its global expansion with the sale of REMAX Morocco. With offices in more than 110 countries and territories, the REMAX brand's footprint now extends further into North Africa, marking another milestone in its mission to connect buyers and sellers through a powerful international network.

REMAX Morocco will be headquartered in Casablanca and led by Regional Owners Rachida Khalil and Bilal Dabri. With more than a decade of entrepreneurial experience in transportation and logistics, Khalil and Dabri bring strong expertise in business development, marketing and operations—skills they plan to leverage to elevate the real estate experience in Morocco.

"We saw exceptional growth potential in the Moroccan real estate market," said Khalil and Dabri. "The sector is expanding rapidly, and we chose to bring the REMAX brand to Morocco to offer clients world-class service and access to a global network of opportunities."

The duo points to major upcoming events like the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup as catalysts for increased investment and international interest in Morocco's property market. The country's reputation as a top tourist destination is also attracting foreign investors, particularly in second homes and rental properties.

"This international demand is energizing the market," they added. "With its global reach and proven expertise, REMAX is ideally positioned to support this growth and raise the standards of the market."

While REMAX Morocco marks the official sale of master franchise rights in the country, the brand has had a presence in Morocco through REMAX City, a brokerage based in Tangier. Previously supported directly by RE/MAX, LLC, REMAX City will now be part of the REMAX Morocco network—benefiting from regional leadership and expanded local resources.

REMAX Morocco plans to build a robust network across the country, with expectations to sell more than 100 franchises and recruit over 1,000 real estate sales associates. These ambitious goals reflect the leadership team's confidence in the market's potential and their commitment to expanding access to professional real estate services throughout Morocco.

Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of REMAX Global and commercial, says the expansion into Morocco benefits both consumers and real estate professionals.

"Thanks to the global REMAX network, buyers and sellers in Morocco will enjoy broader visibility and access to international investors," said Gilbert. "They'll also benefit from modern tools and highly trained agents. Khalil and Dabri are passionate leaders who will bring a new level of service to the market."

Khalil added, "We aspire to continue to energize the Moroccan real estate market by opening it to the world through the strength of the REMAX network, following the principle: Think global, act local."

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax-franchise.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

1 MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a REMAX franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We or our designated regional franchisor will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we or our designated regional franchisor have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law. Minnesota Reg. No. F-9950. RE/MAX, LLC and RE/MAX Integrated Regions, LLC 5075 S. Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80237, 1.303.770.5531. ©2025 RE/MAX, LLC. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC