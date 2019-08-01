RE/MAX Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Aug 01, 2019, 16:10 ET
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
(Compared to second quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)
- Total agent count increased 3.2% to 127,020 agents
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 2.0% to 84,133 agents
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased to 98 offices
- Revenue of $71.4 million; excluding Marketing Funds revenue, decreased 1.8% to $53.3 million
- Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. of $8.6 million and earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of $0.48
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $29.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 41.9% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS1) of $0.65
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
"Continued Motto Mortgage expansion and healthy international RE/MAX growth helped offset lower revenue in the second quarter driven by ongoing uneven housing market conditions in the U.S. and Canada," stated Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "Against this backdrop, we continue to leverage the strength of our business model to deliver profitable growth by prudently managing our cost structure while making the necessary strategic investments in our network, our value proposition and future growth opportunities."
Contos continued, "As we move through the second half of 2019, we remain cautiously optimistic that the U.S. housing market will show signs of improvement. Given lower interest rates, solid demand, and increasing inventory, the ingredients are there to spur increased home sales, but supply and affordability remain overhangs. However, to date the subdued market has persisted longer than we expected, and combined with the competitive environment, has impacted our overall U.S. agent count results and led us to adjust our performance expectations for the full year 2019. Looking ahead, we're very excited about the imminent launch and staged rollout of the next generation of RE/MAX technology. The release of the booj platform is truly a landmark event in the rich history of RE/MAX and one we believe will further extend our leadership position in providing highly productive agents with the very best tools, technology and training to make their businesses even more successful."
Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results
Agent Count
The following table compares agent count as of June 30, 2019 and 2018:
|
As of June 30
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
#
|
%
|
U.S.
|
62,700
|
64,495
|
(1,795)
|
(2.8)
|
Canada
|
21,433
|
21,366
|
67
|
0.3
|
Subtotal
|
84,133
|
85,861
|
(1,728)
|
(2.0)
|
Outside the U.S. & Canada
|
42,887
|
37,221
|
5,666
|
15.2
|
Total
|
127,020
|
123,082
|
3,938
|
3.2
Revenue
RE/MAX Holdings generated total revenue of $71.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $17.1 million or 31.5% compared to $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue increased primarily due to the January 1, 2019 acquisition of the Marketing Funds. Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, were almost even compared to the second quarter of 2018 and accounted for 63.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019, excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 63.0% in the comparable period in 2018.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding operating expenses from the Marketing Funds, second quarter 2019 operating expenses totaled $31.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million or 6.3% compared to $33.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Expenses decreased primarily due to lower selling, operating and administrative expenses partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses.
Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.6 million or 9.1% compared to the second quarter of 2018 and represented 48.2% of revenue excluding the Marketing Funds compared to 52.2% in the prior-year period. Selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to changes in equity-based compensation expense, lower legal expenses, partially offset by increases in property taxes and bad debt expense.
Net Income and GAAP EPS
Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.9 million over the second quarter of 2018. Reported basic and diluted GAAP EPS were $0.48 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EBITDA was $29.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.1 million or 4.0% from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to lower selling, operating and administrative expenses and the expansion of Motto, partially offset by lower organic revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 41.9% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 53.0% in the second quarter of 2018 and decreased primarily due to the acquisition of the Marketing Funds.
Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.03 per share compared to the second quarter of 2018. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 58.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $72.5 million. The Company's cash and cash equivalents increased $12.5 million from December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $226.7 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to $227.8 million as of December 31, 2018.
Dividend
On July 31, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2019.
Outlook
The Company's third quarter and full-year 2019 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions or divestitures.
For the third quarter of 2019, RE/MAX Holdings expects:
- Agent count to increase 2.25% to 3.25% over third quarter 2018;
- Revenue in a range of $69.0 million to $72.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $17.0 million to $18.0 million); and
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.5 million to $27.5 million.
For the full-year 2019, RE/MAX Holdings is adjusting its guidance and now expects:
- Agent count to increase 2.0% to 4.0% over full-year 2018;
- Revenue in a range of $279.5 million to $283.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $71.5 million to $73.5 million), down from $287.0 million to $291.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.5 million to $74.5 million); and
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $101.0 million to $104.0 million, down from $104.5 million to $107.5 million.
The effective U.S. GAAP tax rate attributable to RE/MAX Holdings is estimated to be between 17% and 19% in 2019.
Footnote:
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|
TABLE 1
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Continuing franchise fees
|
$
|
24,894
|
$
|
25,211
|
$
|
49,850
|
$
|
50,451
|
Annual dues
|
8,819
|
8,973
|
17,673
|
17,669
|
Broker fees
|
13,459
|
13,993
|
22,047
|
23,181
|
Marketing Funds fees
|
18,060
|
—
|
36,832
|
—
|
Franchise sales and other revenue
|
6,149
|
6,100
|
16,157
|
15,618
|
Total revenue
|
71,381
|
54,277
|
142,559
|
106,919
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, operating and administrative expenses
|
25,726
|
28,307
|
59,250
|
62,675
|
Marketing Funds expenses
|
18,060
|
—
|
36,832
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,541
|
5,069
|
11,099
|
9,644
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets, net
|
(16)
|
(13)
|
363
|
(31)
|
Total operating expenses
|
49,311
|
33,363
|
107,544
|
72,288
|
Operating income
|
22,070
|
20,914
|
35,015
|
34,631
|
Other expenses, net:
|
Interest expense
|
(3,154)
|
(3,171)
|
(6,309)
|
(5,895)
|
Interest income
|
342
|
98
|
662
|
217
|
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
|
61
|
(103)
|
116
|
(186)
|
Total other expenses, net
|
(2,751)
|
(3,176)
|
(5,531)
|
(5,864)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
19,319
|
17,738
|
29,484
|
28,767
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(3,186)
|
(3,147)
|
(5,094)
|
(5,009)
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,133
|
$
|
14,591
|
$
|
24,390
|
$
|
23,758
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
7,563
|
6,943
|
11,411
|
11,127
|
Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
$
|
8,570
|
$
|
7,648
|
$
|
12,979
|
$
|
12,631
|
Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.71
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.71
|
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
|
Basic
|
17,808,321
|
17,746,042
|
17,791,942
|
17,727,671
|
Diluted
|
17,833,958
|
17,769,641
|
17,825,880
|
17,763,592
|
Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.40
|
TABLE 2
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
72,486
|
$
|
59,974
|
Restricted cash
|
23,627
|
—
|
Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, less allowances of $9,774 and $7,980, respectively
|
32,206
|
21,185
|
Income taxes receivable
|
1,669
|
533
|
Other current assets
|
8,474
|
5,855
|
Total current assets
|
138,462
|
87,547
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,117 and $13,280 respectively
|
5,643
|
4,390
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
53,363
|
—
|
Franchise agreements, net
|
95,407
|
103,157
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
23,478
|
22,965
|
Goodwill
|
150,812
|
150,684
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
50,997
|
53,698
|
Other assets, net of current portion
|
5,687
|
4,399
|
Total assets
|
$
|
523,849
|
$
|
426,840
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
3,673
|
$
|
1,890
|
Accrued liabilities
|
48,937
|
13,143
|
Income taxes payable
|
11
|
208
|
Deferred revenue
|
25,571
|
25,489
|
Current portion of debt
|
2,637
|
2,622
|
Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements
|
3,578
|
3,567
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
4,829
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
89,236
|
46,919
|
Debt, net of current portion
|
224,090
|
225,165
|
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion
|
34,355
|
37,220
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
313
|
400
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
19,121
|
20,224
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
58,578
|
—
|
Other liabilities, net of current portion
|
6,231
|
17,637
|
Total liabilities
|
431,924
|
347,565
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 17,809,119 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019; 17,754,416 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018
|
2
|
2
|
Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
463,055
|
460,101
|
Retained earnings
|
26,595
|
21,138
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
397
|
328
|
Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
490,049
|
481,569
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(398,124)
|
(402,294)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
91,925
|
79,275
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
523,849
|
$
|
426,840
|
TABLE 3
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
24,390
|
$
|
23,758
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,099
|
9,644
|
Bad debt expense
|
2,560
|
823
|
Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net
|
363
|
(141)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
5,847
|
3,424
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
2,521
|
2,060
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|
345
|
80
|
Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreements
|
(2,854)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
685
|
567
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(11,973)
|
(6,285)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
32,983
|
33,930
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software and trademark costs
|
(7,378)
|
(1,441)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $0 and $362, respectively
|
—
|
(25,888)
|
Restricted cash acquired with the Marketing Funds acquisition
|
28,495
|
—
|
Other
|
(1,200)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
19,917
|
(27,329)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Payments on debt
|
(1,311)
|
(1,554)
|
Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders
|
(7,306)
|
(7,818)
|
Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders
|
(7,522)
|
(7,209)
|
Payment of payroll taxes related to net settled restricted stock units
|
(731)
|
(895)
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
—
|
(50)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(16,870)
|
(17,526)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
109
|
(43)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
36,139
|
(10,968)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
|
59,974
|
50,807
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
96,113
|
$
|
39,839
|
TABLE 4
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Agent Count
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Agent Count:
|
U.S.
|
Company-owned Regions (1)
|
48,748
|
48,904
|
49,318
|
50,342
|
50,432
|
49,760
|
49,411
|
47,397
|
Independent Regions (1)
|
13,952
|
13,760
|
13,804
|
13,948
|
14,063
|
13,852
|
13,751
|
16,152
|
U.S. Total
|
62,700
|
62,664
|
63,122
|
64,290
|
64,495
|
63,612
|
63,162
|
63,549
|
Canada
|
Company-owned Regions
|
6,510
|
6,549
|
6,702
|
6,858
|
6,915
|
6,920
|
6,882
|
6,924
|
Independent Regions
|
14,923
|
14,818
|
14,625
|
14,550
|
14,451
|
14,297
|
14,230
|
14,236
|
Canada Total
|
21,433
|
21,367
|
21,327
|
21,408
|
21,366
|
21,217
|
21,112
|
21,160
|
U.S. and Canada Total
|
84,133
|
84,031
|
84,449
|
85,698
|
85,861
|
84,829
|
84,274
|
84,709
|
Outside U.S. and Canada
|
Independent Regions
|
42,887
|
41,501
|
39,831
|
38,207
|
37,221
|
35,992
|
34,767
|
32,859
|
Outside U.S. and Canada Total
|
42,887
|
41,501
|
39,831
|
38,207
|
37,221
|
35,992
|
34,767
|
32,859
|
Total
|
127,020
|
125,532
|
124,280
|
123,905
|
123,082
|
120,821
|
119,041
|
117,568
|
_________________________________
|
(1)
|
As of each quarter end since December 31, 2017, U.S. Company-owned Regions include agents in the Northern Illinois region, which converted from an Independent Region to a Company-owned Region in connection with the acquisition of certain assets of RE/MAX of Northern Illinois, Inc., including the regional franchise agreements issued by us permitting the sale of RE/MAX franchises in the northern region of the state of Illinois, on November 15, 2017. As of the acquisition date, the Northern Illinois region had 2,266 agents.
|
TABLE 5
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income
|
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Amounts in 000s)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,133
|
$
|
14,591
|
$
|
24,390
|
$
|
23,758
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,541
|
5,069
|
11,099
|
9,644
|
Interest expense
|
3,154
|
3,171
|
6,309
|
5,895
|
Interest income
|
(342)
|
(98)
|
(662)
|
(217)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,186
|
3,147
|
5,094
|
5,009
|
EBITDA
|
27,672
|
25,880
|
46,230
|
44,089
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net
|
(16)
|
(113)
|
363
|
(141)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
1,796
|
2,156
|
5,847
|
3,424
|
Acquisition-related expense (1)
|
15
|
313
|
87
|
1,487
|
Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (2)
|
—
|
564
|
—
|
2,650
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (3)
|
415
|
(55)
|
345
|
80
|
Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|
$
|
29,882
|
$
|
28,745
|
$
|
52,872
|
$
|
51,589
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4)
|
41.9
|
%
|
53.0
|
%
|
37.1
|
%
|
48.3
|
%
|
________________________
|
(1)
|
Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.
|
(2)
|
Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan.
|
(3)
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability.
|
(4)
|
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
|
TABLE 6
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share
|
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Amounts in 000s)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
16,133
|
$
|
14,591
|
$
|
24,390
|
$
|
23,758
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
4,466
|
4,265
|
8,931
|
8,195
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,186
|
3,147
|
5,094
|
5,009
|
Add-backs:
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net
|
(16)
|
(113)
|
363
|
(141)
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
1,796
|
2,156
|
5,847
|
3,424
|
Acquisition-related expense (1)
|
15
|
313
|
87
|
1,487
|
Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (2)
|
—
|
564
|
—
|
2,650
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (3)
|
415
|
(55)
|
345
|
80
|
Adjusted pre-tax net income
|
25,995
|
24,868
|
45,057
|
44,462
|
Less: Provision for income taxes at 24%
|
(6,239)
|
(5,968)
|
(10,814)
|
(10,671)
|
Adjusted net income (4)
|
$
|
19,756
|
$
|
18,900
|
$
|
34,243
|
$
|
33,791
|
Total basic pro forma shares outstanding
|
30,367,921
|
30,305,642
|
30,351,542
|
30,287,271
|
Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding
|
30,393,558
|
30,329,241
|
30,385,480
|
30,323,192
|
Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (4)
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
1.12
|
Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (4)
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
1.11
|
________________________
|
(1)
|
Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.
|
(2)
|
Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan.
|
(3)
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability.
|
(4)
|
Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.
|
TABLE 7
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Pro Forma Shares Outstanding
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
|
17,808,321
|
17,746,042
|
17,791,942
|
17,727,671
|
Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO
|
12,559,600
|
12,559,600
|
12,559,600
|
12,559,600
|
Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding
|
30,367,921
|
30,305,642
|
30,351,542
|
30,287,271
|
Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
|
17,808,321
|
17,746,042
|
17,791,942
|
17,727,671
|
Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO
|
12,559,600
|
12,559,600
|
12,559,600
|
12,559,600
|
Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)
|
25,637
|
23,599
|
33,938
|
35,921
|
Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding
|
30,393,558
|
30,329,241
|
30,385,480
|
30,323,192
|
______________________________
|
(1)
|
In accordance with the treasury stock method.
|
TABLE 8
|
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.
|
Free Cash Flow & Unencumbered Cash
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$
|
32,983
|
$
|
33,930
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software and trademark costs
|
(7,378)
|
(1,441)
|
Decreases (increases) in restricted cash of the Marketing Funds (1)
|
4,868
|
-
|
Free cash flow (2)
|
30,473
|
32,489
|
Free cash flow
|
30,473
|
32,489
|
Less: Tax/Other non-dividend distributions to RIHI
|
(2,031)
|
(2,794)
|
Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI (2)
|
28,442
|
29,695
|
Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI
|
28,442
|
29,695
|
Less: Debt principal payments
|
(1,311)
|
(1,537)
|
Unencumbered cash generated (2)
|
$
|
27,131
|
$
|
28,158
|
Summary
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$
|
32,983
|
$
|
33,930
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
30,473
|
$
|
32,489
|
Free cash flow after tax/non-dividend distributions to RIHI
|
$
|
28,442
|
$
|
29,695
|
Unencumbered cash generated
|
$
|
27,131
|
$
|
28,158
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
52,872
|
$
|
51,589
|
Free cash flow as % of Adjusted EBITDA
|
57.6%
63.0%