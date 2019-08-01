RE/MAX Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

(Compared to second quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Total agent count increased 3.2% to 127,020 agents

U.S. and Canada combined agent count decreased 2.0% to 84,133 agents

Revenue of $71.4 million ; excluding Marketing Funds revenue, decreased 1.8% to $53.3 million

and earnings per diluted share (GAAP EPS) of .48 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $29.9 million , Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 41.9% and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS1) of $0.65

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "RE/MAX Holdings") (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage ("Motto"), an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise, today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Continued Motto Mortgage expansion and healthy international RE/MAX growth helped offset lower revenue in the second quarter driven by ongoing uneven housing market conditions in the U.S. and Canada," stated Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "Against this backdrop, we continue to leverage the strength of our business model to deliver profitable growth by prudently managing our cost structure while making the necessary strategic investments in our network, our value proposition and future growth opportunities."

Contos continued, "As we move through the second half of 2019, we remain cautiously optimistic that the U.S. housing market will show signs of improvement. Given lower interest rates, solid demand, and increasing inventory, the ingredients are there to spur increased home sales, but supply and affordability remain overhangs. However, to date the subdued market has persisted longer than we expected, and combined with the competitive environment, has impacted our overall U.S. agent count results and led us to adjust our performance expectations for the full year 2019. Looking ahead, we're very excited about the imminent launch and staged rollout of the next generation of RE/MAX technology. The release of the booj platform is truly a landmark event in the rich history of RE/MAX and one we believe will further extend our leadership position in providing highly productive agents with the very best tools, technology and training to make their businesses even more successful."

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Agent Count

The following table compares agent count as of June 30, 2019 and 2018:



































As of June 30

Change









2019

2018

#

% U.S. 62,700

64,495

(1,795)

(2.8) Canada 21,433

21,366

67

0.3 Subtotal 84,133

85,861

(1,728)

(2.0) Outside the U.S. & Canada 42,887

37,221

5,666

15.2 Total 127,020

123,082

3,938

3.2

Revenue

RE/MAX Holdings generated total revenue of $71.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $17.1 million or 31.5% compared to $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue increased primarily due to the January 1, 2019 acquisition of the Marketing Funds. Recurring revenue streams, which consist of continuing franchise fees and annual dues, were almost even compared to the second quarter of 2018 and accounted for 63.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019, excluding the Marketing Funds, compared to 63.0% in the comparable period in 2018.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding operating expenses from the Marketing Funds, second quarter 2019 operating expenses totaled $31.3 million, a decrease of $2.1 million or 6.3% compared to $33.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Expenses decreased primarily due to lower selling, operating and administrative expenses partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

Selling, operating and administrative expenses were $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.6 million or 9.1% compared to the second quarter of 2018 and represented 48.2% of revenue excluding the Marketing Funds compared to 52.2% in the prior-year period. Selling, operating and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to changes in equity-based compensation expense, lower legal expenses, partially offset by increases in property taxes and bad debt expense.

Net Income and GAAP EPS

Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings was $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.9 million over the second quarter of 2018. Reported basic and diluted GAAP EPS were $0.48 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.43 in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.1 million or 4.0% from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to lower selling, operating and administrative expenses and the expansion of Motto, partially offset by lower organic revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 41.9% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 53.0% in the second quarter of 2018 and decreased primarily due to the acquisition of the Marketing Funds.

Adjusted basic and diluted EPS were each $0.65 for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.03 per share compared to the second quarter of 2018. The ownership structure used to calculate Adjusted basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 assumes RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO, LLC ("RMCO"). The weighted average ownership RE/MAX Holdings had in RMCO was 58.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $72.5 million. The Company's cash and cash equivalents increased $12.5 million from December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $226.7 million of outstanding debt, net of an unamortized debt discount and issuance costs, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to $227.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

On July 31, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2019.

Outlook

The Company's third quarter and full-year 2019 Outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions or divestitures.

For the third quarter of 2019, RE/MAX Holdings expects:

Agent count to increase 2.25% to 3.25% over third quarter 2018;

Revenue in a range of $69.0 million to $72.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $17.0 million to $18.0 million ); and

For the full-year 2019, RE/MAX Holdings is adjusting its guidance and now expects:

Agent count to increase 2.0% to 4.0% over full-year 2018;

Revenue in a range of $279.5 million to $283.5 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $71.5 million to $73.5 million ), down from $287.0 million to $291.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $72.5 million to $74.5 million ); and

The effective U.S. GAAP tax rate attributable to RE/MAX Holdings is estimated to be between 17% and 19% in 2019.

Basis of Presentation

Unless otherwise noted, the results presented in this press release are consolidated and exclude adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interest.

Footnote:

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These terms are defined at the end of this release. Please see Tables 5 and 6 appearing later in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 125,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: agent count; franchise sales; revenue; operating expenses; the Company's outlook for the third quarter and full year 2019; dividends; non-GAAP financial measures; estimated effective tax rates for 2019; housing and mortgage market conditions; economic and demographic trends; competition; potential transactions; future expansion of Motto Mortgage and such expansion's impact on revenue; statements regarding agent productivity; statements regarding the timing and effects of the launch of the next generation of RE/MAX technology; statements regarding managing cost structure; statements regarding the Company's leadership position in the industry; and the Company's strategic and operating plans and business models. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (9) the impact of recent changes to our senior management team, (10) the impact of the findings and recommendations of the previously disclosed Special Committee investigation on the Company and its management and operations, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

TABLE 1 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:























Continuing franchise fees

$ 24,894

$ 25,211

$ 49,850

$ 50,451 Annual dues



8,819



8,973



17,673



17,669 Broker fees



13,459



13,993



22,047



23,181 Marketing Funds fees



18,060



—



36,832



— Franchise sales and other revenue



6,149



6,100



16,157



15,618 Total revenue



71,381



54,277



142,559



106,919 Operating expenses:























Selling, operating and administrative expenses



25,726



28,307



59,250



62,675 Marketing Funds expenses



18,060



—



36,832



— Depreciation and amortization



5,541



5,069



11,099



9,644 (Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets, net



(16)



(13)



363



(31) Total operating expenses



49,311



33,363



107,544



72,288 Operating income



22,070



20,914



35,015



34,631 Other expenses, net:























Interest expense



(3,154)



(3,171)



(6,309)



(5,895) Interest income



342



98



662



217 Foreign currency transaction gains (losses)



61



(103)



116



(186) Total other expenses, net



(2,751)



(3,176)



(5,531)



(5,864) Income before provision for income taxes



19,319



17,738



29,484



28,767 Provision for income taxes



(3,186)



(3,147)



(5,094)



(5,009) Net income

$ 16,133

$ 14,591

$ 24,390

$ 23,758 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest



7,563



6,943



11,411



11,127 Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

$ 8,570

$ 7,648

$ 12,979

$ 12,631



















































Net income attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock























Basic

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.73

$ 0.71 Diluted

$ 0.48

$ 0.43

$ 0.73

$ 0.71 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding























Basic



17,808,321



17,746,042



17,791,942



17,727,671 Diluted



17,833,958



17,769,641



17,825,880



17,763,592 Cash dividends declared per share of Class A common stock

$ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.42

$ 0.40



























TABLE 2 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 72,486

$ 59,974 Restricted cash



23,627



— Accounts and notes receivable, current portion, less allowances of $9,774 and $7,980, respectively



32,206



21,185 Income taxes receivable



1,669



533 Other current assets



8,474



5,855 Total current assets



138,462



87,547 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $14,117 and $13,280 respectively



5,643



4,390 Operating lease right of use assets



53,363



— Franchise agreements, net



95,407



103,157 Other intangible assets, net



23,478



22,965 Goodwill



150,812



150,684 Deferred tax assets, net



50,997



53,698 Other assets, net of current portion



5,687



4,399 Total assets

$ 523,849

$ 426,840 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 3,673

$ 1,890 Accrued liabilities



48,937



13,143 Income taxes payable



11



208 Deferred revenue



25,571



25,489 Current portion of debt



2,637



2,622 Current portion of payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements



3,578



3,567 Operating lease liabilities



4,829



— Total current liabilities



89,236



46,919 Debt, net of current portion



224,090



225,165 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreements, net of current portion



34,355



37,220 Deferred tax liabilities, net



313



400 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



19,121



20,224 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



58,578



— Other liabilities, net of current portion



6,231



17,637 Total liabilities



431,924



347,565 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized; 17,809,119 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019; 17,754,416 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018



2



2 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—



— Additional paid-in capital



463,055



460,101 Retained earnings



26,595



21,138 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax



397



328 Total stockholders' equity attributable to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.



490,049



481,569 Non-controlling interest



(398,124)



(402,294) Total stockholders' equity



91,925



79,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 523,849

$ 426,840

TABLE 3 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 24,390

$ 23,758 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



11,099



9,644 Bad debt expense



2,560



823 Loss (gain) on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net



363



(141) Equity-based compensation expense



5,847



3,424 Deferred income tax expense



2,521



2,060 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration



345



80 Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreements



(2,854)



— Other, net



685



567 Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(11,973)



(6,285) Net cash provided by operating activities



32,983



33,930 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of developed software and trademark costs



(7,378)



(1,441) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $0 and $362, respectively



—



(25,888) Restricted cash acquired with the Marketing Funds acquisition



28,495



— Other



(1,200)



— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



19,917



(27,329) Cash flows from financing activities:











Payments on debt



(1,311)



(1,554) Distributions paid to non-controlling unitholders



(7,306)



(7,818) Dividends and dividend equivalents paid to Class A common stockholders



(7,522)



(7,209) Payment of payroll taxes related to net settled restricted stock units



(731)



(895) Payment of contingent consideration



—



(50) Net cash used in financing activities



(16,870)



(17,526) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



109



(43) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



36,139



(10,968) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year



59,974



50,807 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 96,113

$ 39,839

TABLE 4 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Agent Count (Unaudited)





As of



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017 Agent Count:































U.S.































Company-owned Regions (1)

48,748

48,904

49,318

50,342

50,432

49,760

49,411

47,397 Independent Regions (1)

13,952

13,760

13,804

13,948

14,063

13,852

13,751

16,152 U.S. Total

62,700

62,664

63,122

64,290

64,495

63,612

63,162

63,549 Canada































Company-owned Regions

6,510

6,549

6,702

6,858

6,915

6,920

6,882

6,924 Independent Regions

14,923

14,818

14,625

14,550

14,451

14,297

14,230

14,236 Canada Total

21,433

21,367

21,327

21,408

21,366

21,217

21,112

21,160 U.S. and Canada Total

84,133

84,031

84,449

85,698

85,861

84,829

84,274

84,709 Outside U.S. and Canada































Independent Regions

42,887

41,501

39,831

38,207

37,221

35,992

34,767

32,859 Outside U.S. and Canada Total

42,887

41,501

39,831

38,207

37,221

35,992

34,767

32,859 Total

127,020

125,532

124,280

123,905

123,082

120,821

119,041

117,568

_________________________________ (1) As of each quarter end since December 31, 2017, U.S. Company-owned Regions include agents in the Northern Illinois region, which converted from an Independent Region to a Company-owned Region in connection with the acquisition of certain assets of RE/MAX of Northern Illinois, Inc., including the regional franchise agreements issued by us permitting the sale of RE/MAX franchises in the northern region of the state of Illinois, on November 15, 2017. As of the acquisition date, the Northern Illinois region had 2,266 agents.

TABLE 5 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(Amounts in 000s) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income $ 16,133

$ 14,591

$ 24,390

$ 23,758

Depreciation and amortization

5,541



5,069



11,099



9,644

Interest expense

3,154



3,171



6,309



5,895

Interest income

(342)



(98)



(662)



(217)

Provision for income taxes

3,186



3,147



5,094



5,009

EBITDA

27,672



25,880



46,230



44,089

(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net

(16)



(113)



363



(141)

Equity-based compensation expense

1,796



2,156



5,847



3,424

Acquisition-related expense (1)

15



313



87



1,487

Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (2)

—



564



—



2,650

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (3)

415



(55)



345



80

Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 29,882

$ 28,745

$ 52,872

$ 51,589

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4)

41.9 %

53.0 %

37.1 %

48.3 %



























________________________ (1) Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies. (2) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan. (3) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability. (4) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 6 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (Amounts in 000s)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 16,133

$ 14,591

$ 24,390

$ 23,758 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



4,466



4,265



8,931



8,195 Provision for income taxes



3,186



3,147



5,094



5,009 Add-backs:























(Gain) loss on sale or disposition of assets and sublease, net



(16)



(113)



363



(141) Equity-based compensation expense



1,796



2,156



5,847



3,424 Acquisition-related expense (1)



15



313



87



1,487 Special Committee investigation and remediation expense (2)



—



564



—



2,650 Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration (3)



415



(55)



345



80 Adjusted pre-tax net income



25,995



24,868



45,057



44,462 Less: Provision for income taxes at 24%



(6,239)



(5,968)



(10,814)



(10,671) Adjusted net income (4)

$ 19,756

$ 18,900

$ 34,243

$ 33,791

























Total basic pro forma shares outstanding



30,367,921



30,305,642



30,351,542



30,287,271 Total diluted pro forma shares outstanding



30,393,558



30,329,241



30,385,480



30,323,192

























Adjusted net income basic earnings per share (4)

$ 0.65

$ 0.62

$ 1.13

$ 1.12 Adjusted net income diluted earnings per share (4)

$ 0.65

$ 0.62

$ 1.13

$ 1.11



























________________________ (1) Acquisition-related expense includes legal, accounting, advisory and consulting fees incurred in connection with the acquisition and integration of acquired companies. (2) Special Committee investigation and remediation expense relates to costs incurred in relation to the previously disclosed investigation by the special committee of independent directors of actions of certain members of our senior management and the implementation of the remediation plan. (3) Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration include amounts recognized for changes in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability. (4) Non-GAAP measure. See the end of this press release for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

TABLE 7 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Pro Forma Shares Outstanding (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Total basic weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

17,808,321

17,746,042

17,791,942

17,727,671 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Total basic pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

30,367,921

30,305,642

30,351,542

30,287,271

















Total diluted weighted average shares outstanding:















Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding

17,808,321

17,746,042

17,791,942

17,727,671 Remaining equivalent weighted average shares of stock outstanding on a pro forma basis assuming RE/MAX Holdings owned 100% of RMCO

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600

12,559,600 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock units (1)

25,637

23,599

33,938

35,921 Total diluted pro forma weighted average shares outstanding

30,393,558

30,329,241

30,385,480

30,323,192

______________________________ (1) In accordance with the treasury stock method.