RE/MAX Hosts 44th Annual R4 Convention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 7,000 real estate agents, brokers and other attendees from over 67 countries in attendance, RE/MAX hosted its 44th annual convention at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this week. The Opening General Session, hosted by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos, featuring RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger and world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, highlighted the accomplishments of the global real estate network's more than 130,000 agents and announced what's to come for one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services.

With best-in-class marketing tools exclusive to the RE/MAX network being announced at the 2020 convention, a Super Session was hosted by industry leader and Chief Customer Officer, Nick Bailey, who returned to RE/MAX in 2019, and Abby Lee, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. Greg Schwartz, former president of Zillow Group's media and marketplace businesses, was also a guest speaker at this event talking about consumer behavior. The event concluded with a presentation from Grammy-nominated Sekou Andrews on how to make messages that resonate with consumers.

"We've created something special in our 47 years as a company. The RE/MAX network has grown from one agent to 130,000, it's clear people want to be a part of the RE/MAX family," RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos told the crowd of affiliates who traveled from across the world to attend the convention to learn, network and exchange international referrals. "RE/MAX agents, worldwide, closed nearly 1.6 million residential transaction sides in 2019, making the dream of homeownership a reality for so many people. This event is all about celebrating that and sharing plans on how we'll continue to grow that number."

Highlights from announcements made at the 44th annual convention include:

Motto Mortgage Reaches New Milestones

Motto Franchising, LLC recently announced that the Motto Mortgage network of offices closed more than $1.1 billion in loan volume and helped more than 5,000 families realize their dreams of homeownership in 2019. Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased over 40% to 111 offices last year.





On the heels of the Q4 2019 announcement that RE/MAX acquired data science startup First, convention attendees gained exclusive access to start using the app this week. The official launch to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. is planned for March 2020 and the First team is exploring launching the product in Canada and Global regions. The app is a perfect complement to the booj Platform making it easy for agents to identify likely sellers within their own network of contacts at a significant discount.





Megaphone is the latest marketing tool launched by RE/MAX and is designed to deliver seamless digital advertising to help RE/MAX agents drive traffic to their listings, website, social media, and more! With a few clicks, agents can place digital ads across the web from one simple platform. Beyond just placements, it provides reports on how the ads have performed that can be shared with a possible seller. The ads can also be easily extended or updated to target additional locations.





RE/MAX has once again partnered with the comedy team who brought us "RE/MAX is Wack" back in 2011 to create 3 more unique videos that highlight the benefits of going with a RE/MAX agent in a humorous way. The videos are available to everyone at Youtube.com/REMAX.





The Super Session provided an overview of the 2020 national ad campaign assets which for the first time in RE/MAX history, can be customized to both the agent as well as his/her listing. The custom listing tool provides agents with a new way to market homes on behalf of the home seller with the ability to create custom, professional commercials for each and every listing.





Now available exclusively to all RE/MAX brokers and agents, Photofy gives access to a broad selection of graphics that can be used to market properties, promote a business and even support recruiting and retention efforts. Photofy is an efficient tool that enables users to create beautiful imagery for social media marketing needs right from a mobile device.





RE/MAX University will be working closely with Brian Buffini and his new program "Pathway to Mastery." The course is a deep dive into lead generation, negotiation strategies, buyer and seller tactics and more. This 8-week course has been specifically designed to help both new and veteran agents increase their production.



Images from the 2020 Opening General Session and 2020 RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 130,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to: agent count; growing the number of transactions sides closed by RE/MAX agents; franchise sales; technology initiatives, including the expansion of the booj platform into Canada; and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (8) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

