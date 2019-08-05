RE/MAX Launches the booj Platform - A Custom-Built Technology Solution Developed For and Alongside RE/MAX Agents

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two years after acquiring the award-winning web development and software firm booj, RE/MAX, LLC today announced the launch of the booj Platform, an integrated suite of digital products that will empower high-producing agents, teams and brokers to proactively establish, manage and grow client relationships.

Developed by booj engineers in collaboration with thousands of RE/MAX affiliates, the booj Platform is focused on delivering a better customer experience by streamlining the work of agents, from lead generation to post-close nurturing and beyond. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is at the core of the booj Platform, deeply integrating additional features, including:

Digital Branding

RE/MAX agents, teams and offices can build and customize their own branded RE/MAX website in just minutes. Each site seamlessly integrates with social accounts and provides in-depth analytics. RE/MAX understands real estate is a local business and these sites are designed to position RE/MAX affiliates as local experts.

Lead Capture

Agents can be more strategic in their interactions with potential clients, reaching out with relevant, targeted communications thanks to insights provided by the booj Platform based on an integrated set of tools that focus on consumer engagement and enablement. Home Valuation Pages, Individual Property Websites and Market Snapshots enable RE/MAX to drive engagement with consumers.

Client Engagement

The booj Platform provides several tools to help agents stay top of mind, including The Sphere Interaction tool, which shows the latest communications with the customer and gives a visual indicator as to whether or not the agent needs to reconnect with them or not. Automation features within the platform can trigger email campaigns and other automated content based on a consumer's actions on the site. Text, email, phone calls and marketing activity is driven back into the customer record allowing a full view of interaction and engagement.

The booj Platform provides several tools to help agents stay top of mind, including tool, which shows the latest communications with the customer and gives a visual indicator as to whether or not the agent needs to reconnect with them or not. Automation features within the platform can trigger email campaigns and other automated content based on a consumer's actions on the site. Text, email, phone calls and marketing activity is driven back into the customer record allowing a full view of interaction and engagement. Deal Management

The fully integrated Deal Pipeline tool provides a comprehensive view of an agent's current transactions and potential new business. As an agent moves a deal to new milestones within the pipeline, the Task Management tool can automatically mark tasks as completed or open a list of new tasks to help the agent stay organized.

The booj Platform addresses the need for a holistic real estate technology solution as a better option to the siloed, one-off third-party solutions. With CRM at the core of this ecosystem, the booj Platform also integrates transaction management partners that are widely adopted across the industry including DocuSign, dotloop, zipLogix™ and more. By offering deep integrations with key partners, RE/MAX ensures that agents can continue using products they know and trust, while allowing data to flow back into the booj Platform to keep all their information centralized and easy to access.

"This is a milestone moment for our brand. RE/MAX agents consistently outsell other agents by more than 2-to-1 at large brokerages, and the booj Platform will only strengthen their competitive advantage," said Adam Contos, RE/MAX CEO. "When homebuyers and sellers decide to work with a RE/MAX agent, they can rest assured that their agent comes equipped with the tools, training and technology to deliver a professional, efficient and smooth homebuying or selling experience."

The platform is not a simple rebranding of existing solutions, but rather products built with a deep understanding of the marketplace and the unique needs of RE/MAX affiliates.

"No one knows their business better than our brokers and agents. That's why we've gathered feedback from thousands of agents along the way to ensure what we're producing is what our network needs," said Jerry Modes, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at RE/MAX. "We're the original real estate disruptor and we're built on a culture of innovation and adaptability. The launch of the booj Platform is a testament to that revolutionary culture."

Booj co-founders, John Sable and Ido Zucker, recognized the opportunity for technology to transform the real estate business. "The highly-customized platform for RE/MAX provides world-class experiences to the consumer creating a more efficient home-buying and selling process," said Sable. "Aligning this technology with a real estate network with a global footprint was a first-of-its-kind opportunity and we're excited to be producing leading technology during this pivotal time in the industry," added Zucker.

A fundamental element of the booj Platform is based on feedback driving future development. "This is just the beginning. RE/MAX will continue optimizing and building on the booj Platform over time," adds Contos. "We have an unwavering focus on winning. The goal is to remain the pack leader – keeping people engaged so that a client today, remains a client tomorrow."

Product rollout has begun and will continue throughout the remainder of the year. Initial rollout of the platform is for U.S. company-owned regions and then to participating independent regions and Western Canada with plans to expand further internationally. The next phase of this rollout will include a new remax.com and consumer-facing mobile experience that will enable RE/MAX affiliates to deliver a more data-driven and efficient homebuying experience. For more information on RE/MAX and the booj Platform visit the Technology page on RE/MAX ABOVE magazine website.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

About booj

Founded in 2005 by Managing Partners and technology evangelists Ido Zucker and John Sable, booj has rapidly become an industry leader in producing end-to-end productivity solutions for real estate brokerages. The company has won numerous awards and was ranked in the Inc. 5000 for rapid growth for six consecutive years. With the acquisition, RE/MAX welcomed 70 premier technology developers, engineers and strategists to the team. Today that number is over 100. By bringing this real estate technology leader in-house, RE/MAX gained a competitive edge, having a full-time team dedicated to advancing the space on an ongoing basis.

