REMAX Leaders Recognized Across Multiple Industry Rankings for Driving Excellence and Delivering Impact

Elite lists, like the Swanepoel Power 200, RISMedia Newsmakers and Inman Power Players, highlight the focus REMAX places on global leadership, innovation and agent productivity.

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, is celebrating a wave of recognition across the industry, with leaders and affiliates appearing on several of real estate's most respected lists – including the 2026 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), RISMedia Newsmakers and the Inman Power Players list. These acknowledgements are a testament to the company's excellence and unwavering commitment to leadership, innovation, growth and agent productivity across its global network.

Swanepoel Power 200

Several REMAX World Headquarters executives and network affiliates were recognized on the 2026 SP200, the definitive ranking of the most powerful leaders in residential real estate.

REMAX CEO Erik Carlson and REMAX Canada President Don Kottick were honored for their leadership in positioning the REMAX brand as a global real estate powerhouse and for advancing technologies that help real estate agents deliver exceptional service. An additional six REMAX affiliates were included on the list.

"It's an honor to be recognized – and even better to see the REMAX office and team leaders on the Swanepoel Power 200. That says a lot about the strength of the REMAX brand and the dedication of our network," Carlson said. "We remain focused on delivering innovative tools and technology that help agents serve consumers at the highest level while also helping them win more listings, save time and build their businesses."

"REMAX continues to set the standard for professionalism and productivity in real estate," added Kottick. "Our commitment to growth and innovation ensures REMAX affiliates are equipped to perform in any market."

The full REMAX list of 2026 SP200 honorees include:

Erik Carlson , CEO, REMAX

, CEO, REMAX Don Kottick , President, REMAX Canada

, President, REMAX Canada Gary Ashton , The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage

, The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage Debra Beagle , The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage

, The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage Keith Myers , REMAX One (A REMAX Gold Nation company)

, REMAX One (A REMAX Gold Nation company) James O'Bryon , REMAX Gold Nation

, REMAX Gold Nation Brenda Tushaus, REMAX Results

Watchlist:

Stephenie Flood, REMAX Gold Nation

RISMedia Newsmakers

Nine leaders, spanning REMAX World Headquarters and the REMAX network, were named to RISMedia's 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers list, which honors individuals for their newsworthy contributions to the industry and the communities they serve.

Their inclusion underscores the powerful role REMAX leaders play in shaping the future of real estate – through innovation, consumer focus and community impact.

REMAX leaders honored as 2026 Newsmakers:

Erik Carlson , CEO, REMAX

, CEO, REMAX Don Kottick , President, REMAX Canada

, President, REMAX Canada Abby Lee , EVP, Marketing, Communications and Events, REMAX

, EVP, Marketing, Communications and Events, REMAX Chris Lim , Chief Growth Officer, REMAX

, Chief Growth Officer, REMAX Travis Saxton , EVP, Strategy, REMAX

, EVP, Strategy, REMAX Debra Beagle, The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage

The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage Caroline Coladonato , REMAX Ready

, REMAX Ready Melanie De Armas , REMAX Advance Realty

, REMAX Advance Realty Jenifer Morin , REMAX Gateway

, REMAX Gateway James O'Bryon, REMAX Gold Nation

Inman Power Players

In addition to his SP200 and RISMedia recognition, Carlson was also named an Inman Power Player for a third straight year, a distinction honoring the most innovative and influential real estate executives.

"More than ever before, we're leaning into our network, listening and sharing our renewed vision," Carlson said. "I'm proud to serve the brand's incredible, global community of trusted, productive professionals, and I'm humbled to be recognized as I represent the amazing team we have at REMAX World Headquarters. Every day, we're building on our growing momentum as we look to do even more this year."

The award celebrates leaders who are driving meaningful change and modernizing the industry – values that align closely with Carlson's focus on agent productivity, next-generation technology and global brand strength.

With a presence in more than 120 countries and territories, REMAX has an unmatched global footprint and is recognized for its productive agents, trusted brand, and commitment to delivering superior consumer-first experiences. In 2025, the company launched a suite of AI-powered tools – including MAXReferSM, MAXEngage SM, MAX AI, and Marketing as a Service (MaaS) – designed to help agents expand their businesses and better serve clients in any market environment.

Additionally, REMAX also earned a spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list for the 42nd consecutive year, underscoring the REMAX brand's enduring strength and reputation for excellence.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in more than 8,500 offices and a presence in more than 120 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC