RE/MAX Leads the Way with 2024 Broker Owner Conference

DENVER, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate*, is thrilled to announce that registration is open for the highly anticipated 2024 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference (BOC). Set to take place from August 19-21, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, this premier event will bring together RE/MAX Broker/Owners and Managers from around the world to explore the latest best practices, innovations, and trends in real estate.

Hundreds of RE/MAX affiliates and guests will enjoy a three-day event featuring panel discussions, top-notch networking, industry experts, and notable speakers such as:

Brian Buffini : Known for building America's largest business coaching company, Brian Buffini is a New York Times bestselling author and one of the world's most engaging public speakers.

: Known for building America's largest business coaching company, is a bestselling author and one of the world's most engaging public speakers. Inky Johnson : Former college football player Inky Johnson draws from his inspiring journey to deliver powerful messages on leadership, teamwork, and mental agility.

: Former college football player Inky Johnson draws from his inspiring journey to deliver powerful messages on leadership, teamwork, and mental agility. Dave Liniger : As an entrepreneur, adventurer, and visionary, Dave Liniger's lifelong devotion to learning and achievement is embedded in the RE/MAX network he co-founded over 50 years ago.

"RE/MAX Broker/Owners and Managers are passionate about delivering real value to the agents and teams in their brokerages. The BOC is a prime opportunity for them to learn more about the most pressing issues in real estate," said Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC. "Over three days, attendees will discuss industry topics, explore business growth strategies, and gain valuable insights to share with their agents."

Session Sampling:

Leading with Purpose: How Your Leadership Approach Shapes Your Organization

Elevate Your Luxury Appeal: Keys to Recruiting and Retaining All-Stars

Broker Profitability Panel: Growth in Any Market

Growing Businesses with Exclusive RE/MAX Tools

Elevating Your Office Lead Conversion Strategy with MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE

In addition to attendees learning new ways to grow their business and adopt the latest RE/MAX resources, including programs for conversions, mergers, acquisitions, team development and technology support, RE/MAX leaders will address the post-settlement environment and key strategies to face the fall market.

Registration for the BOC is now open to RE/MAX affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more registration information here. Broker/Owners outside the RE/MAX network interested in attending can contact a local RE/MAX Broker/Owner.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

