RE/MAX Leads the Way with 2024 Broker Owner Conference

News provided by

RE/MAX, LLC

Jul 03, 2024, 16:13 ET

Industry visionaries will connect in three days of inspiration, innovation, and
unparalleled networking dedicated to business growth

DENVER, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate*, is thrilled to announce that registration is open for the highly anticipated 2024 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference (BOC). Set to take place from August 19-21, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, this premier event will bring together RE/MAX Broker/Owners and Managers from around the world to explore the latest best practices, innovations, and trends in real estate.

Hundreds of RE/MAX affiliates and guests will enjoy a three-day event featuring panel discussions, top-notch networking, industry experts, and notable speakers such as:

  • Brian Buffini: Known for building America's largest business coaching company, Brian Buffini is a New York Times bestselling author and one of the world's most engaging public speakers.
  • Inky Johnson: Former college football player Inky Johnson draws from his inspiring journey to deliver powerful messages on leadership, teamwork, and mental agility.
  • Dave Liniger: As an entrepreneur, adventurer, and visionary, Dave Liniger's lifelong devotion to learning and achievement is embedded in the RE/MAX network he co-founded over 50 years ago.

"RE/MAX Broker/Owners and Managers are passionate about delivering real value to the agents and teams in their brokerages. The BOC is a prime opportunity for them to learn more about the most pressing issues in real estate," said Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC. "Over three days, attendees will discuss industry topics, explore business growth strategies, and gain valuable insights to share with their agents."

Session Sampling:

  • Leading with Purpose: How Your Leadership Approach Shapes Your Organization
  • Elevate Your Luxury Appeal: Keys to Recruiting and Retaining All-Stars
  • Broker Profitability Panel: Growth in Any Market
  • Growing Businesses with Exclusive RE/MAX Tools
  • Elevating Your Office Lead Conversion Strategy with MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE

In addition to attendees learning new ways to grow their business and adopt the latest RE/MAX resources, including programs for conversions, mergers, acquisitions, team development and technology support, RE/MAX leaders will address the post-settlement environment and key strategies to face the fall market. 

Registration for the BOC is now open to RE/MAX affiliates and their guests. RE/MAX affiliates can find more registration information here. Broker/Owners outside the RE/MAX network interested in attending can contact a local RE/MAX Broker/Owner.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Also from this source

RE/MAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR MAY 2024

RE/MAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR MAY 2024

In May, both inventory and new listings grew to levels not seen since the second half of 2022. The number of homes for sale, as surveyed across 53...
RE/MAX Agents, Teams Among the Most Productive in U.S.

RE/MAX Agents, Teams Among the Most Productive in U.S.

RE/MAX®, the No. 1 name in real estate1, is proud to announce that nearly 2,500 RE/MAX agents and team leaders have been recognized on the 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics