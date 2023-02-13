RE/MAX® Marketplace Adds Eleven Vendors, Delivering New Savings and Premier Offerings to the RE/MAX Network

New vendors further establish RE/MAX Marketplace as a destination for premium real estate business services

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced the addition of eleven companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. The new additions, spanning anti-crime resources, advanced real estate technology and sophisticated marketing services equip affiliates with top resources that are simple to implement. The curated vendors enable real estate agents to focus on what they do best – helping clients buy and sell homes. All services and materials are available for purchase – often at RE/MAX negotiated rates – directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program in the U.S. include:

DO AudioTours™: DO AudioTours is an innovative audio tool to amplify real estate listing photos. This tool provides additional information for consumers and enables agents to differentiate themselves through the power of their voice. With a simple click-to-record button, agents can add a 30-second audio clip to each MLS photo. An affordable alternative to video, this tool delivers an audio description plus closed captioning, multi-language support that bring a property to life. DO AudioTours uses a patented interface to connect directly with a property's listing – leveraging an agent's knowledge and personal insights as a competitive advantage.

Formations: Formations is a comprehensive financial management platform designed to enhance the financial well-being of the self-employed in the U.S. By using Formations, REALTORS® save on taxes annually, gain real-time visibility into their business finances, and have access to a dedicated team of tax and accounting experts to make better financial decisions. Formations' mission is to help REALTORS® maximize their financial potential by streamlining business entity creation, expense management, payroll, tax filing, and optimizing retirement contributions.

Home Warranty of America: Home Warranty of America (HWA) is a national warranty company that has been helping homeowners protect their most valuable asset for 27 years. Not all home warranties are the same – HWA stands apart from the competition by providing 13 months of initial coverage, up to $5,000 in HVAC coverage, no cap on Freon, no age restrictions on appliances and systems, dependable service from a national network of qualified service technicians, easy-access claim service via phone or web, and seller's coverage on active listings for up to 180 days.

Listing Alert: Listing Alert is a communication platform that enables agents to enter their pre-market property, instantly notifying their peers within their brokerage on what's coming to market.

RESAAS: RESAAS is used by one in 4 U.S. REALTORS® today who are looking to increase their global referral business. The platform provides agent-to-agent referrals, the most qualified type of lead. RESAAS is the only platform offering this type of lead at a global scale and across all brokerages. RESAAS has already delivered incredible value to the RE/MAX Global team and this expansion in the U.S. as an Approved Supplier means more RE/MAX affiliates can benefit from sending, receiving, and managing their referral business in real-time.

Sold.com: While any agent can join and be eligible to receive referrals, SOLD.com's matching algorithm utilizes both the MLS data and SOLD.com performance data to generate recommendations on which agent to match with which consumer. SOLD.com created the "Guaranteed Display Program" as a way to promote featured agents.

Tongo: Tongo's first product in the market provides real estate agents access to their income – in a new and different way. With Tongo, agents can immediately access their commission once a transaction is pending. Exclusive benefits for RE/MAX agents include guaranteed lowest pricing, a partner concierge and an expedited user experience.

Virtudesk: Virtudesk is one of the leading virtual assistant service providers for business owners and entrepreneurs within the U.S. Whether they are seeking assistance with customer service support, marketing, prospecting leads, or administrative tasks, Virtudesk offers competitive rates with a streamlined process and the best-trained virtual assistants in the industry. Virtudesk specializes in recruiting, training, and managing virtual assistants, as well as monitoring them with proprietary cutting-edge time tracking and screenshot-capturing software to ensure transparency to their clients.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program in Canada include:

The AML Shop: The AML Shop helps brokerages in Canada protect their businesses from criminals through anti-financial crime consulting services that are intended to comply with federal anti-money laundering regulations. Since The AML Shop's inception in 2016, the firm has served hundreds of clients across Canada and abroad. Its team of more than 40 anti-money laundering experts is rapidly becoming Canada's leading business solution for AML compliance.

Axis Insurance Managers: Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Axis Insurance serves local, national and international clients with risk management and insurance services. Axis professionals analyze business and personal risk to provide advice and solutions to mitigate, reduce or transfer those risks.

TELUS: TELUS is one of the top three largest Canadian national telecommunication companies, providing a wide range of telecommunications products and services including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video. TELUS will provide RE/MAX Affiliates based in Canada with a preferred offer, such as rate discounts, hardware discounts, and/or a bill credit.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these vetted companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX affiliates run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email [email protected].

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC