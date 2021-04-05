RE/MAX Marketplace Continues to Grow with Addition of 8 RE/MAX Approved Suppliers in Q1

DENVER, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RE/MAX, LLC, announced the addition of eight companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program, a list of vetted organizations providing business services to the RE/MAX network. All Approved Supplier services and products are offered through the RE/MAX Marketplace, a one-stop portal for RE/MAX affiliates in the U.S. and Canada to find exclusive deals on digital products, services, apps, technology and more. Agents can purchase services and order materials directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, further streamlining their business operations.



New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

BRANDco.

BRANDco. helps agents grow their business by creating a professional, engaging, and consistent personal brand that accurately represents their business. Services include logo design, social media graphics, business cards and custom email signatures.

Canon

Canon Solutions America, Inc. supplies industry-leading enterprise, production, and large format printing and imaging solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. The company helps businesses of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, drive digital transformation, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, digital, and traditional printing.

Hemlane

Hemlane is a property management platform that streamlines and automates the entire lifecycle of rental management, from tenant screening to rent collection. Key features for agents include the ability to eliminate trust accounts, sending rent directly to the owner, and a 24/7 US-based repair coordination team to troubleshoot requests and hire service professionals.

Listen360

Listen360 is a leading provider of customer feedback in franchising. The platform provides real-time business intelligence through Net Promoter surveying and analysis and generates positive reviews for individual brokers and agents.

Leatherman

Leatherman provides multipurpose tools to help solve expected and unexpected problems in every day life. From hiking to fishing, Leatherman ensures their tools are reliable for any adventure or task, big or small.

PayProp

PayProp is a cloud-based property management solution designed to help U.S. brokers and property managers automate the receipt, reconciliation and distribution of rent payments. The PayProp dashboard contains live information about incoming and outgoing payments, portfolio growth rate and management fees, and links to a complete overview of a portfolio. PayProp's unique bank-integrated trust account gives realtors a real-time list of tenants who have paid and tenants in arrears, plus automated tools to chase late payments. A world-class U.S.-based support team is available via phone and email.

Skyways Media

Skyways Media is a family-run business with locations around the globe and over 20 years of experience in marketing and design. Skyways Media specializes in printed and digital media and boasts a solid reputation in delivering high quality publications and media products. The company's main focus is producing ad-funded, informative publications that help to create long-term business relationships for brokers and their agents.

SWAT

SWAT Environmental is a radon mitigation services company dedicated to providing healthier homes and workplaces in neighborhoods everywhere. The company's network of local technicians can respond quickly to install high-quality systems that keep closings on schedule and deliver confidence for both the buyer and seller. Since 1988, SWAT Environmental has installed over 300,000 radon mitigation systems across the country.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies are just one way RE/MAX provides powerful tools to help agents run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email [email protected].

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC