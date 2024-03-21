RE/MAX Named a Top Franchisor for 40 Years Straight, Solidifies Hall of Fame Status

The consistently strong showing of RE/MAX in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking is a testament to the quality of the RE/MAX brand and its franchisees

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 40th consecutive year, RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate1, has earned a spot on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranking, which evaluates strong, influential franchisors across the U.S. and Canada. RE/MAX was also named to the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame – an exceptional honor for elite brands that have ranked in the Franchise 500 for 25 or more consecutive years.

Entrepreneur's proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on over 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

RE/MAX was recognized for the second year in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, as announced in the March/April 2024 issue and on Entrepreneur.com. The ranking grows more competitive each year – only 50 franchise brands earned entry into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which underscores the exceptional caliber of our franchisees," says Amy Lessinger, President of RE/MAX, LLC. "Their excellence continues to inspire others to join. RE/MAX has thrived on the motto that franchisor success lies in attracting like-minded entrepreneurs – people who strive for success. Our role is to provide them with the support services to excel at the highest level – and we will continue to do that."

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

