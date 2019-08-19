RE/MAX National Housing Report for July 2019

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- July home sales bounced back after a sluggish June by increasing 2.4% year over year, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. This was enough to end nine months of year-over-year inventory growth as the number of homes for sale declined 1.4%.

A drop in home sales from June to July is typical in the report's 53 metro areas. But the 0.2% decline from June to July 2019 was by far the smallest month-over-month decline since July 2013. And while June sales failed to top May for only the second time in the report's 10-year history, July sales set a report record for the month.

"July sales snapped back after a tepid June, as attractive low interest rates appear to have brought more buyers into the mix," said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. "The housing market has been a bit uneven since the early spring, with each encouraging month seemingly followed by one with lukewarm results. It's possible the housing market has finally shaken some mud off its boots and can maintain its momentum for the back half of the year. If the broader macro environment hangs on, we could see a potentially strong finish to 2019."

July's Median Sales Price of $273,000 - while down slightly from June's all-time report record high - was 9.2% higher than July of 2018. It marked the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year price growth. Home prices have risen, year over year, in 88 of the last 90 months dating back to February 2012. Said Contos, "Although lower interest rates help affordability, we have now seen two straight months of accelerating price increases. If the trend continues, it's not an encouraging development for buyers."

July's Days on Market total of 43 saw sales closing at the same rate as they did in June, but taking two days longer than in July 2018. Months of Inventory in July 2019 totaled 2.7, down compared to June's 2.9 and 3.3 in July 2018.

Closed Transactions

Of the 53 metro areas surveyed in July 2019, the overall average number of home sales is down 0.2% compared to June 2019, and up 2.4% compared to July 2018. Leading the month-over-month sales percentage increase were Honolulu, HI at +11.8%, Anchorage, AK at +10.2%, and New York, NY at +9.2%.

Median Sales Price – Median of 53 metro median prices

In July 2019, the median of all 53 metro Median Sales Prices was $273,000, down 0.7% from June 2019, and up 9.2% from July 2018. Three metro areas saw a year-over-year decrease in Median Sales Price including Anchorage, AK at -3.2%, Trenton, NJ at -2.1%, and San Francisco, CA at -2.0%. Five metro areas increased year-over-year by double-digit percentages, with the largest increases seen in Wichita, KS at +16.7%, Cleveland, OH at +12.9%, and Cincinnati, OH at +11.7%.

Days on Market – Average of 53 metro areas

The average Days on Market for homes sold in July 2019 was 43, equivalent to the average in June 2019, and up two days from the July 2018 average. The metro areas with the lowest Days on Market were Omaha, NE at 21, Manchester, NH at 24, and Cincinnati, OH at 26. The highest Days on Market averages were in Augusta, ME at 87, Miami, FL at 82, and Hartford, CT at 72. Days on Market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Months Supply of Inventory – Average of 53 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in July 2019 was down 2.2% from June 2019 and down 1.4% from July 2018. Based on the rate of home sales in July 2019, the Months Supply of Inventory decreased to 2.7 compared to 2.9 in June 2019, and decreased compared to 3.3 in July 2018. A six months supply indicates a market balanced equally between buyers and sellers. In July 2019, of the 53 metro areas surveyed, only Miami, FL at 6.8 reported a months supply at or over six, which is typically considered a buyer's market. The markets with the lowest Months Supply of Inventory were Phoenix, AZ and Boise, ID, both at 1.5.

For specific data in this report or to request an interview, please contact newsroom@remax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

Description

The RE/MAX National Housing Report is distributed each month on or about the 15th. The first Report was distributed in August 2008. The Report is based on MLS data in approximately 53 metropolitan areas, includes all residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, many of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro from each state. Metro area definitions include the specific counties established by the U.S. Government's Office of Management and Budget, with some exceptions.

Definitions

Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pended) during the month. Where "pended" data is unavailable, this calculation is made using closed transactions. Days on Market is the number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract for all residential properties sold during the month. Median Sales Price is the median of the median sales prices in each of the metro areas included in the survey.

MLS data is provided by contracted data aggregators, RE/MAX brokerages and regional offices. While MLS data is believed to be accurate, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month the RE/MAX National Housing Report re-calculates the previous period's data to ensure accuracy over time. All raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC