RE/MAX Promotes Pam Harris to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

Harris' elevated role of focusing on the customer experience aligns perfectly with the teams she will continue to lead – Events, Strategic Alliances and EDR Travel. Events and EDR collaborate on more than 400 RE/MAX meetings, retreats, conferences, conventions and special events each year, while the Strategic Alliances group drives positive relationships between affiliates and over 115 companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program.

"It has been an honor to be a part of this incredible brand for the past 18 years," said Harris. "From creating one-of-a-kind events that educate and inspire, to developing strategic partnerships that provide a great service, it is my mission to always deliver more to our membership."

In her new role, Harris will report to Nick Bailey, who was named Chief Customer Officer for RE/MAX in early September.

"Pam is a dynamic leader who has continuously evolved our signature events," said Bailey. "Year after year, she creates exceptional experiences for our network of brokers and agents, and her insight will be an invaluable part of sharpening our focus on our customer-centered strategy."



Harris joined RE/MAX in 2001 as a Corporate Meeting Planner in the Event Management department. She quickly rose through the ranks and has served as Vice President, Event Management since 2005.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

