RE/MAX Ranked #1 Real Estate Franchise in Franchise Times Top 400 Survey

Franchisor – #13 Overall – Tops Its Industry for 15th Straight Year

DENVER , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate1, has once again secured the top spot for real estate franchises in the Franchise Times Top 400 list. This achievement marks the 15th consecutive year RE/MAX has been recognized as the top real estate franchise in the comprehensive list. RE/MAX also ranked #13 in the overall standings, which span numerous industries.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance. RE/MAX joins other household names such as McDonald's, 7-11 and Dunkin' at the top of the list.

RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey says being recognized on this annual list proves that the American Dream is alive.

"The desire to own a home and start a business are both at the core of the American Dream. For entrepreneurs within the real estate industry, aligning with a brand that boasts a strong business foundation while offering resources for growth is key – that's why so many choose to build their business with RE/MAX," says Bailey.

Bailey adds, "Being the leading real estate franchisor brand on this widely recognized list speaks volumes to the power of RE/MAX. When a business owner opens a RE/MAX franchise, they are joining the most productive real estate network in the world, as measured by residential transaction sides."

As a global real estate franchisor – with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories – RE/MAX has received a long list of accolades this year:

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC