RE/MAX Revealed as #1 Real Estate Brand on Franchise Times Top 400 for 16th Consecutive Year

Ranked #14 overall on the 2024 list, RE/MAX is recognized for its global systemwide sales

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, the #1 name in real estate1, is ranked #1 among real estate brands on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, an exclusive annual list of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. Overall, RE/MAX proudly holds the #14 spot.

This achievement marks the 16th consecutive year RE/MAX has earned the #1 position for real estate franchises in the Franchise Times Top 400. The real estate leader also moved up one spot on the overall rankings, from #15 in 2023 to #14, further solidifying its place as a trusted and longstanding brand.

"For over 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to equipping franchisees with the resources, tools and support they need to thrive," said RE/MAX, LLC President Amy Lessinger. "This ranking not only highlights the strength of RE/MAX but also reflects the unwavering commitment of our franchise owners and the value we provide to real estate professionals seeking a strong business foundation."

"Being recognized in the Franchise Times Top 400 is a powerful affirmation of our vision for the real estate industry and the remarkable efforts of RE/MAX franchisees," added Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales. "While RE/MAX owners leverage the brand and proven business model, it's their entrepreneurial spirit and local market expertise that truly fuel their growth and strengthen the brand."

Earlier this year, RE/MAX was also recognized as a top franchisor in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking, an honor RE/MAX has received for 40 consecutive years, and was included in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1 Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC