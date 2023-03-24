RE/MAX Reveals Impactful Speaker Lineup for 2023 Global Commercial Symposium

The premier event for current or aspiring commercial real estate professionals will provide attendees with opportunities to network, attend cutting-edge educational sessions and engage with top industry leaders

DENVER, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate* today announced a dynamic group of speakers for the upcoming 2023 RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium, taking place from April 24-26 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. The three-day event has been tailored to provide resources and networking opportunities to commercial real estate professionals looking to grow their business and will also offer valuable insights to those interested in expanding their real estate business into the commercial sector.

This year's speaker lineup hosts a variety of industry experts both in and outside the RE/MAX network. The Founder and President of the well-known commercial real estate coaching and consulting organization The Massimo Group, Rod Santomassimo, will deliver a keynote titled, "The New World for Commercial Real Estate Brokers." And Executive Advisor of Aimpoint Research and member of the General Counsel for the NC Chamber Ray Starling will deliver a separate keynote discussing the findings of his recent book "Farmers Versus Foodies: A Look at the Outside Forces Forging the Future of Farming and Food."

"The upcoming RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium serves as an opportunity for both commercial and residential agents to engage in timely, relevant conversations about the continuously evolving market and ways they can adapt," says Shawna Gilbert, Senior Vice President of RE/MAX Global and Commercial. "Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights on trends, marketing, technology and more, and can expect to walk away with strategies they can implement right away to better their businesses."

Participants will also hear from esteemed RE/MAX leaders including Kristie Kimnach, Director of RE/MAX Commercial. Other featured speakers include:

Mark Hulsey , Managing Broker, and Hayden Hulsey , commercial and investment broker, both with RE/MAX Results Commercial Group in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Managing Broker, and , commercial and investment broker, both with RE/MAX Results Commercial Group in and Scott Hughes , Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Commercial Capital in Alberta

, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Commercial Capital in Doug Jennings , associate at RE/MAX Commercial Alliance in Arvada, CO

associate at RE/MAX Commercial Alliance in Luke Worrell , President, REALTORS® Land Institute

Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for pre-conference sessions beginning on Monday, April 24. Pre-conference sessions include a course taught by Mark Hulsey on how to become a top producer in this highly competitive industry as well as an interactive course on what it takes to be a successful tenant representative in a commercial lease transaction taught by CCIM Instructor, Walt Clements.

Speaker Mark Hulsey also recently announced the upcoming launch of a new podcast series, Mark Hulsey's Top Producer Podcast Series, which will be available on RE/MAX University® to affiliates in the U.S. and Canada at no additional cost beginning on March 27. The series will feature a collection of six one-hour-long video episodes, geared toward providing listeners with tips on becoming a top producer within the commercial real estate sector. Through the series, Hulsey will be sharing his insights and exploring the strategies that top-performing commercial brokers utilize to achieve success.

In 2022, RE/MAX Associates closed over 55,000 commercial transaction sides and $21.9+ billion in commercial sales and lease volume. Registration is open for the year's RE/MAX Global Commercial Symposium. Learn more about the event and register here.

Source: *MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC