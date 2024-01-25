RE/MAX Voted '#1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents' by Consumers in U.S. and Canada

News provided by

RE/MAX, LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 16:12 ET

Consumers trust RE/MAX professionals most – and have for several years – according to a leading independent survey

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced that consumers voted RE/MAX as the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA* and Canada**. In an independent annual survey conducted by BrandSpark International, in collaboration with Newsweek magazine in the U.S., more than 26,000 American shoppers and 25,000 Canadian shoppers provided unaided, top-of-mind responses on service providers they trust and use the most.

For the fourth year in the U.S. and the sixth year in Canada, RE/MAX agents have been recognized as being the most trusted.

RE/MAX agents average more sales than other real estate agents and, with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices in more than 110 countries and territories, each year RE/MAX agents help hundreds of thousands of families buy or sell a home. The survey results reinforce the high productivity and superior support for which RE/MAX agents are known.   

"The real estate industry is built on trust and customer service," says RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. "Homebuyers and sellers want a trusted advisor – a qualified agent who puts their interests at the forefront of the transaction. Through their excellence and industry-leading productivity, RE/MAX agents consistently display why they're the best option for consumers who want an elevated experience and outstanding results."

To view the full results of the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and each of its categories, visit https://www.brandsparkmosttrusted.com.

*Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2019, and 2022-2024. **Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2017, 2019, and 2021-2024.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Also from this source

Nearly 80% Of Prospective Homebuyers Willing to Adjust Their Homebuying Plans, Getting Creative to Achieve Homeownership in 2024

Nearly 80% Of Prospective Homebuyers Willing to Adjust Their Homebuying Plans, Getting Creative to Achieve Homeownership in 2024

From purchasing multi-family properties to co-owning with friends and family, prospective buyers are willing to get creative to become homeowners in...
RE/MAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2023

RE/MAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2023

December 2023 exhibited a traditional end-of-year slowing in housing market activity, punctuated by many similarities to December 2022. Three metrics ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.