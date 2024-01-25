RE/MAX Voted '#1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents' by Consumers in U.S. and Canada

Consumers trust RE/MAX professionals most – and have for several years – according to a leading independent survey

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced that consumers voted RE/MAX as the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA* and Canada**. In an independent annual survey conducted by BrandSpark International, in collaboration with Newsweek magazine in the U.S., more than 26,000 American shoppers and 25,000 Canadian shoppers provided unaided, top-of-mind responses on service providers they trust and use the most.

For the fourth year in the U.S. and the sixth year in Canada, RE/MAX agents have been recognized as being the most trusted.

RE/MAX agents average more sales than other real estate agents and, with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices in more than 110 countries and territories, each year RE/MAX agents help hundreds of thousands of families buy or sell a home. The survey results reinforce the high productivity and superior support for which RE/MAX agents are known.

"The real estate industry is built on trust and customer service," says RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. "Homebuyers and sellers want a trusted advisor – a qualified agent who puts their interests at the forefront of the transaction. Through their excellence and industry-leading productivity, RE/MAX agents consistently display why they're the best option for consumers who want an elevated experience and outstanding results."

To view the full results of the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and each of its categories, visit https://www.brandsparkmosttrusted.com.

*Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2019, and 2022-2024. **Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2017, 2019, and 2021-2024.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

