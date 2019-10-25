RE/MAX Wins International Franchise Association Award for First-Of-Its-Kind Video Generator for Agents

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning first place in the Business to Consumer Marketing category, RE/MAX digital marketing efforts were recognized at the International Franchise Association (IFA) annual Marketing Innovation & Technology Conference (MITcon) held October 23-25, 2019, in Austin, Texas. RE/MAX won for the "Creating Custom Videos Through RE/MAX Hustle" campaign, which empowers agents, teams and brokers throughout the RE/MAX network to create engaging, customized video content with a few clicks of a button.

Created in partnership with San Francisco-based advertising agency Camp + King, the network's customizable video generator allows RE/MAX agents to communicate with clients through 15-second videos for promotion across most social media platforms, personal and professional websites.

"Creating turnkey tools to help our agents in their video marketing efforts is a top priority for RE/MAX," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, who was recently honored as a Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing winner.

The MITcon Awards recognize franchising's top digital marketing campaigns and technology innovations.

"Staying true to our North Star of delivering unique value to our network, the customizable video generator is just one piece of our national advertising campaign," said James Schwartz, RE/MAX Vice President, Marketing and Media Strategies. "This tool helps our agents overcome issues they often encounter with creating video assets on their own and, at the same time, helps them leverage the incredible power of the RE/MAX brand."

Utilizing messaging and imagery from the "The Sign of a RE/MAX Agent" national campaign, RE/MAX set out to create a fun, easy-to-use portal for agents to add a more personalized touch to their marketing efforts. Agents personalize the spots with their photo, preferred brand logo (standard RE/MAX Balloon logo, The RE/MAX Collection logo or RE/MAX Commercial logo), contact information and top three competitive advantages. It all adds up to a staggering 11,000+ combination options for agent customization. The process takes just seconds. And with a final click, it's all seamlessly integrated into a personalized video accessed via download or a sharable link. There's no limit on how many videos the agent can create or share, so the possibilities and use cases are endless.

RE/MAX continues to build this tool and increase customization options, helping it remain a core resource for RE/MAX agents.

Earlier this year, RE/MAX was named the #1 real estate franchise brand in the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200. It's the 11th straight year RE/MAX led all real estate franchise brands in the survey, which ranks franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

