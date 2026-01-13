remedi Aligns 2026 Recycling Goals with Guaranteed Cost Savings for Healthcare Systems

Recycling-enabled regulated medical waste processing delivers landfill diversion without added financial burden

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- remedi, a fully permitted regulated medical waste processor, today outlined how its 2026 recycling and landfill diversion goals align with guaranteed cost savings for healthcare systems seeking more sustainable waste management solutions without increased expense.

As hospitals face mounting pressure to reduce landfill reliance, improve sustainability reporting, and manage rising operational costs, many have assumed recycling-capable medical waste processing comes at a premium. remedi's model challenges that assumption by pairing recycling-enabled processing with a guaranteed minimum 10% savings compared to incumbent regulated medical waste contracts.

Unlike traditional providers that sterilize waste before sending it to landfills or incineration, remedi's permitted process enables the recovery and recycling of eligible medical plastics and materials after treatment. This approach reduces landfill volumes while allowing healthcare systems to maintain compliance, safety, and predictable cost structures.

"Healthcare organizations should not have to choose between sustainability and affordability," said Monica Kugler, VP of Operations at remedi. "Our ability to guarantee savings while advancing recycling reflects the efficiency of a fully integrated model and the growing demand for smarter, more accountable medical waste management."

remedi operates its own fleet, employs its own personnel, and manages regulated medical waste from collection through treatment and final disposition. This operational control eliminates layers of outsourcing, enabling both cost efficiencies and accurate tracking of landfill diversion.

As healthcare systems reevaluate long-term waste management agreements, interest continues to grow in solutions that deliver measurable environmental progress alongside cost certainty. remedi expects its recycling-enabled model to play an expanding role in hospital sustainability and procurement strategies throughout 2026.

remedi is a fully permitted regulated medical waste processor providing turnkey services from collection through treatment and final disposition. Through recycling-enabled processing of eligible medical waste, remedi helps healthcare systems reduce landfill reliance while delivering compliance, transparency, and cost efficiency.

