remedi Announces 2026 Landfill Diversion Target as Demand for Medical Waste Recycling Accelerates

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- remedi, a fully permitted regulated medical waste processor, today announced its 2026 landfill diversion target, committing to divert 1,200,000 pounds of regulated medical waste from landfills through its recycling-enabled processing operations. The announcement reflects growing demand from healthcare systems seeking alternatives to traditional landfill- and incineration-based disposal amid rising sustainability expectations and cost pressures.

Most regulated medical waste in the U.S. is sterilized and sent directly to landfills. remedi's permitted process advances beyond sterilization alone, enabling the safe recovery and recycling of eligible medical plastics and materials that would otherwise be disposed of. This approach supports healthcare systems looking to reduce landfill reliance while maintaining compliance, safety, and operational reliability.

remedi operates a fully integrated model, managing regulated medical waste from pickup through treatment and downstream disposition using its own trucks, employees, and facilities. This end-to-end control allows for accurate tracking of waste volumes and the establishment of measurable, capacity-backed diversion targets.

"Healthcare organizations are being asked to demonstrate real, measurable progress on sustainability—without increasing costs or operational risk," said Monica Kugler, VP of Operations at remedi. "Setting a clear 2026 landfill diversion target reflects both the demand we're seeing from hospitals and our confidence in a model that moves medical waste beyond sterilization and disposal."

As healthcare systems face increased scrutiny around waste practices and environmental reporting, interest in recycling-capable regulated medical waste solutions continues to grow. remedi expects landfill diversion volumes to scale throughout 2026 as additional hospital systems transition to recycling-enabled processing.

The company plans to report progress against its 2026 landfill diversion target as part of ongoing engagement with customers and partners.

