remedi Advances Sterilization-Based Medical Waste Processing to Enable Recycling and Landfill Diversion

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- remedi, a fully permitted and regulated medical waste processor, is advancing traditional sterilization-based medical waste management by enabling recycling and landfill diversion—helping hospital networks align compliance requirements with expanding sustainability goals.

Across the U.S., hospital systems are increasingly establishing formal sustainability programs and dedicated environmental leadership roles to address landfill reduction, waste tracking, and long-term environmental impact. As these initiatives mature, healthcare organizations are seeking waste management partners capable of supporting sustainability objectives without disrupting existing compliance, safety, or operational standards.

Sterilization remains the foundation of regulated medical waste processing. remedi's permitted process builds on this foundation by extending waste handling beyond sterilization alone, enabling the recovery and recycling of eligible medical plastics and materials that would otherwise be sent to landfills. This approach allows hospital systems to unify sustainability goals and landfill diversion efforts within their existing waste management workflows.

"Sterilization is essential to safe medical waste management, but hospitals are now asking how waste is handled after treatment," said Monica Kugler, VP of Operations at remedi. "Our approach advances the confidence healthcare systems already have in sterilization by extending it into recycling and landfill diversion, supporting sustainability programs and emerging circular economy initiatives without introducing operational risk."

Unlike providers that rely on outsourced transportation or downstream processing, remedi operates a fully integrated model, managing regulated medical waste from collection through treatment and final disposition using its own personnel, fleet, and facilities. This structure provides healthcare systems with greater transparency, consistency, and the ability to track landfill diversion outcomes across multiple locations.

As hospital networks continue to formalize sustainability departments and set measurable landfill reduction targets, interest is growing in waste management solutions that can encompass compliance, environmental responsibility, and operational efficiency within a single, accountable partner.

About remedi remedi is a fully permitted regulated medical waste processor providing turnkey services from collection through treatment and final disposition. Through recycling-enabled processing of eligible medical waste, remedi helps healthcare systems reduce landfill reliance while maintaining compliance, safety, and cost efficiency.

