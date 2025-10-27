Remedy Robotics and Mission Thrombectomy Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Thrombectomy for Stroke with Telerobotics

Remedy Robotics selected as Mission Thrombectomy's exclusive robotics partner to broaden access to life-saving stroke treatment in the U.S. and across the world

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Robotics, Inc. ("Remedy"), a leading medical technology company developing the world's first remotely operated robot for endovascular intervention, and the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology's Mission Thrombectomy , the leading global clinician network dedicated to accelerating access to and outcomes in endovascular thrombectomy for stroke, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to thrombectomy in the U.S. and worldwide using Remedy's groundbreaking N1 System.

Through this partnership, Remedy will become Mission Thrombectomy's exclusive robotics partner and work in close collaboration with Mission Thrombectomy's world-leading clinical network, which includes regional committees in over 100 countries, and the broader Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) network to test, develop, and guide the global rollout of Remedy's telerobotic technology into stroke-thrombectomy workflows.

"We are thrilled that Mission Thrombectomy has selected Remedy Robotics as its exclusive robotics partner to expand access to endovascular thrombectomy for stroke patients both in the U.S. and worldwide," said Dr. David Bell , CEO and Co-Founder of Remedy Robotics. "This collaboration will advance our shared vision of making the best endovascular intervention available to patients, wherever they are. Working with Mission Thrombectomy's world-class clinicians and global network, we will make endovascular thrombectomy safer and more equitably accessible to patients across the U.S. and the world."

The partnership builds on Mission Thrombectomy's proven leadership in research, clinician training, guideline development, and global advocacy for endovascular thrombectomy, the gold standard treatment for acute ischemic stroke. Together, the two organizations will work to accelerate the deployment of Remedy's N1 System, with the goal of expanding access to thrombectomy in the U.S. and globally, particularly in underserved regions.

"No patient's chance of recovery should depend on their ZIP code. At Mission Thrombectomy, our goal is to ensure that the life-saving benefits of endovascular thrombectomy are available to patients worldwide without delay," said Fawaz Al-Muft, MD , Global Chair of Mission Thrombectomy. "By combining our clinical network, training programs, and global advocacy reach with Remedy's groundbreaking telerobotic technology, we can dramatically expand access to this life-saving treatment."

Endovascular thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke, a procedure involving the removal of a clot from a vessel in the brain, has been shown to be the most effective treatment for the most severe ischemic strokes. This treatment is complex and extremely time-sensitive: patients treated promptly can walk home, while those treated after delays face permanent brain damage and disability.

The recent MT-GLASS study by Mission Thrombectomy found that only one-third of Americans have access to endovascular thrombectomy without delay. This vastly outstrips availability in low-income countries, where the mean access rate is less than 1%. Overall, fewer than 3% of the global population has access to this care. These figures underscore the urgent need for a scalable, reliable solution, in Remedy's N1 System, to make safe and effective thrombectomy available to patients everywhere.

"Access to thrombectomy is dismally low globally, despite it being a brain-saving, disability-sparing, and life-saving therapy. More than 97% of patients are being left untreated," said Dileep Yavaga, MD , Founder and Global Chair-Emeritus of Mission Thrombectomy. "Remedy Robotics' technology offers a powerful new avenue to solve this challenge by allowing clinicians to provide the best care remotely to patients immediately, wherever they are in the world. We are excited that Remedy has chosen to partner with Mission Thrombectomy and to work with them as we continue to champion national and worldwide access to thrombectomy."

Remedy Robotics and Mission Thrombectomy will host a joint webinar on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET to explore the potential of telerobotic technology to expand access to thrombectomy. Learn more and register at remedyrobotics.com/articles/mt-webinar .

About Remedy Robotics

Remedy Robotics is a medical technology company revolutionizing cardiovascular care through its proprietary software and robotic system. The company has developed the world's first remotely operated endovascular surgical robotic system, empowering physicians to perform life-saving cardiovascular interventions with unparalleled ease and precision across vast distances. By integrating state-of-the-art robotics with advanced machine learning, Remedy is helping overcome geographic barriers and delivering faster, safer, and more effective care to patients across the globe. Academic journal articles on remote robotic neurointervention, co-authored by Remedy Robotics CEO David Bell and collaborators, have been published in Interventional Neuroradiology and the American Journal of Neuroradiology , and the company holds 45 patents on its N1 System and software. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by DCVC, Blackbird, KDTvc, and Tony Fadell's Build Collective, the company is proud to partner with clinicians from leading medical institutions across the U.S. and around the world. Learn more at www.remedyrobotics.com .

About Mission Thrombectomy

SVIN's Mission Thrombectomy: Global Access for Stroke Treatment is changing stroke systems of care by ensuring access to endovascular thrombectomy as an option for treatment. Mission Thrombectomy is driving this innovation forward by bringing professionals and the public together to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke, empowering all people to act immediately and seek treatment at the closest capable facility, and engaging others to advocate for access and treatment across the globe. Through advocacy, Mission Thrombectomy is accelerating global access to life-saving and disability-reversing treatment. To learn more, visit www.missionthrombectomy.org .

About the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN)

SVIN was created to achieve the highest level of patient care through increased collaboration in scientific research and by educating young professionals and training young investigators. The Society aims to provide opportunities to connect leaders in the field and to create a common ground for dialogue and the development of practice and safety standards. SVIN's mission is to represent the advancement of interventional neurology as a field with the ultimate goal of improving clinical care and outcomes of patients with stroke and cerebrovascular diseases. Visit www.svin.org to learn more.

