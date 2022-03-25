Taste and understanding are key to fostering consumer acceptance of new food innovations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviv Wolff, co-founder and CEO of Remilk, the food-tech innovator reimagining dairy, joins industry thought leaders at the Future Food-Tech conference in San Francisco taking place March 24-25th. Wolff will discuss recent breakthroughs at the intersection of food science and sustainability and highlight the pivotal role innovators must play in ushering a new wave of food to sustain people, animals, and planet.

REMILK FOUNDER AVIV WOLFF TO SPEAK AT FUTURE FOOD-TECH SUMMIT

A poll conducted earlier this week by YouGov on behalf of Remilk reveals that consumers are willing to making meaningful shifts in the way they eat if alternatives taste more like the original (40%). Of US Adults who are not vegan, the three most popular foods that hold them back because they can't imagine giving them up are cheese (57%), pizza (53%), and ice cream (50%.)

Remilk, which secured $120 million in Series B funding earlier this year, pioneered a yeast-based fermentation process that produces non-animal milk proteins that are identical to cow-derived milk proteins. Remilk proteins are indistinguishable from traditional dairy in taste and function, but are free of lactose, cholesterol, and growth hormones.

"The most immediate and powerful thing we can do to provide a sustainable future for planet earth is to stop our dependency on animals for food," said Wolff. "It is time for food-tech thought leaders and innovators to put our collective efforts into revamping the entire food system. Remilk's role is to drive monumental change, in collaboration with dairy industry manufacturers, by giving consumers exactly what they desire while sending cows to early retirement."

During Future Food Tech's exclusive Taste Lab, Remilk will host its first ever public tasting of yogurt and cream cheese produced with its proprietary non-animal dairy protein.

On March 25th, Wolff will join executives from The Kitchen Hub, Sidley Austin, Pairwise and Bowery Farming in a panel discussion entitled Consumer Acceptance and Understanding: Embracing Technology in Our Foods to share Remilk's consumer insights and to discuss:

Consumer readiness for the future of food innovation and sustainability

Establishing nomenclature for novel ingredients and processes

Providing clarity in areas of cutting-edge technology and food

Fostering consumer receptivity and adoption

The role of regulation and labeling

Just prior to Future Food-Tech, Remilk exhibited at SIAL America in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About REMILK

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur with experience at several startups, and Ori Cohavi, PhD in biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through a fermentation process and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which dramatically increases efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production, without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov plc. Total sample size was 1418 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 22nd -23rd March 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

Media Contact:

Ilya Welfeld

917-848-2083

[email protected]

SOURCE Remilk